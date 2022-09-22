Dungannon venue for Aberdeen Angus calf show this November

Entry forms and schedules are now available for the one-day event, which includes 13 classes for yearlings, calves and young handlers.

The following classes are included in the schedule:

Handling

Looking back to 2019: Gemma Parke exhibited Coolermoney Ranger the Bull Calf Champion and Overall Champion at the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club's Annual Calf Show in Dungannon. Included are Mac Crowe, Irish Aberdeen Angus Association, sponsor; Niall Lynch, Kells, judge; and Adrian Parke, Strabane. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/Newry.ie

Young Handlers (Ages taken on 1 January 2022):

A – handler aged 8 to 13 years-old.

B – handler aged 14 to 18 years-old.

C – handler aged 19 to 24 years-old.

Classes

Class 1 – Senior yearling heifer, born between January and August 2021.

Class 2 – Junior yearling heifer, born between September and December 2021.

Class 3 – Senior yearling bull, born between January and August 2021.

Class 4 – Junior yearling heifer, born between September and December 2021.

Class 5 – Senior heifer calf, born in January or February 2022.

Class 6 – Intermediate heifer calf, born in March or April 2022.

Class 7 – Junior Heifer calf, born in May or June 2022.

Class 8 – Baby heifer calf, born on or after 1st July 2022.

Class 9 – Senior bull calf, born in January or February 2022.

Class 10 – Intermediate bull calf, born in March or April 2022.

Class 11 – Junior bull calf, born May or June 2022.

Class 12 – Baby bull calf, born on or after 1st July 2022.

Class 13 – Pair of pedigree calves, owned by exhibitor.

There are also a number of trophies and championship awards, including: yearling championship, heifer calf championship, bull calf championship, and supreme overall calf championship.

Members of the club’s organising committee are delighted to see the calf show returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

This year’s event will be judged by Joe O’Mahoney, manager of the noted Mullingar-based Gigginstown Herd owned by Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary.

The entry fee for classes 1 to 12 is £10 per animal. The entry fee is not applicable to class 13. The closing date for entries is Saturday 8 October. Strictly no late entries. Completed entry forms must be accompanied by the relevant fees. Each individual entry must be supported by a copy of the animal’s pedigree certificate, and proof of a negative BVD test. All entries must be property of the exhibitor.