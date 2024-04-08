Catalogues are available for the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s regional show and sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place on Tuesday 16th April, the sale has attracted an entry of 19 pedigree bulls.

Judging gets underway at 10.30am, and is in the capable hands of breed society president, Ian Watson, Kersquarter Herd, Kelso, Roxburghshire. The sale commences at noon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bulls catalogued range in age from April 2022 to March 2023 and are consigned by high health status herds participating in the AFBI and SAC schemes. All bulls have been DNA sire verified and will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale.

Breed society president Ian Watson from Kelso is judging the Aberdeen Angus entry at the Dungannon Native Breeds show and sale. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Entries have been received from eight of the province’s leading herds, Ballymoyer (2), Bessiebell, Coolermoney (3), Drumhill, Home Farm (2), Island Farm (3), Richhill (5) and Slievecroob (2).

The bulls selling are sons of top AI sires and prolific stock bulls including Rulesmains Knox W359, Richhill Black Barrister W481, Woodvale Kool Jaguar P633, Rulesmains Jimo Eric R666, Galcantray Jedi Eric V287, HW Evander S051, Haymount War Smith R578, Rawburn Trigger U659, Stouphill Marcus Prince U251, Stouphill Bomber T182, Rawburn Boss Hogg N630, Rawburn Ernan W110 and Retties JFK M195.

The Aberdeen Angus breed is highly regarded world-wide for its many traits including short gestation, ease of calving, fertility, longevity, and the ability to thrive in low input systems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie commented: ”This is a sale not to be missed. The catalogue features an unrivalled selection of bulls suitable for dairy and suckler herd owners.

“There is something for everyone, with bulls in the breed’s top 5% for traits such as milk +23, terminal index +56, and Self Replacing index +74; and top 10% for calving ease +4.4 and eye muscle +6.5.”

Further details and catalogues from Dungannon Farmers’ Mart tel: 028 8772 2727. Alternatively, view the catalogue online at www.aberdeen-angus.co.uk.