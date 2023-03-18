A huge thanks to everyone who attended Dungiven YFC’s annual dinner dance and prize distribution at the Bushtown Hotel which was held recently.

The club hope everyone enjoyed themselves as much as the club did.

What a fantastic night we had with over 150 guests in attendance.

A massive well done to all our amazing prize winners. A spokesperson for the club said: “Your hard work and dedication to the club does not go unnoticed.”

Thanks to the guest speaker Lynne Johnston, YFCU vice president, for coming along to celebrate another successful year for the club and for her kind words.

A huge thank you to the Bushtown Hotel for their fantastic hospitality. The meal was absolutely delicious.

Thanks to Beatz Entertainment for a great night of entertainment and for keeping us dancing all night long!.

A special mention must go to everyone who kindly donated items for the raffle your support is greatly appreciated.

Thanks again to everyone who attended and a massive thanks to those who continue to show their support throughout the year.

Club leader Zara Fulton, president David Oliver, guest speaker Lynne Johnston YFCU vice president, club secretary Claire Young, club treasurer Jayne Calvin and PRO Olivia Smyth

Club leader Zara Fulton with guest speaker Lynne Johnston and husband Jack and club secretary Claire Young

Matthew Gault and Sheryl Hamilton

Sisters, Zara, Laura and Jill Fulton