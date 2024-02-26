Dungiven YFC dive into big anniversary year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate the girls bravery Dungiven YFC held their first ever after party in the Depot Venue, Limavady.

The fearless five who braved the 15,000ft jump were: Zara Fulton, club leader, Claire Young, club secretary, Jayne Calvin, club treasurer, Olivia Smyth, committee member, and Emma Douglas, committee member

To mark this very special occasion the club would like to warmly invite all past and present members, family and friends to attend Dungiven YFC’s 60th anniversary dinner dance.

Members of Dungiven YFC make a cheque presentation to Air Ambulance NI of £8,200 that the club helped to raise. Picture: Dungiven YFC

60th anniversary dinner dance will be held on Friday 1st March 2024 at The Roe Park Resort Limavady, starting at 7.30pm.

The guest speaker - Vicki Byers from Legendairy Holsteins as seen on Rare Breed.

The band for this night is This Way Up.