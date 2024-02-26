Dungiven YFC dive into big anniversary year
and live on Freeview channel 276
To celebrate the girls bravery Dungiven YFC held their first ever after party in the Depot Venue, Limavady.
The fearless five who braved the 15,000ft jump were: Zara Fulton, club leader, Claire Young, club secretary, Jayne Calvin, club treasurer, Olivia Smyth, committee member, and Emma Douglas, committee member
Advertisement
Advertisement
To mark this very special occasion the club would like to warmly invite all past and present members, family and friends to attend Dungiven YFC’s 60th anniversary dinner dance.
60th anniversary dinner dance will be held on Friday 1st March 2024 at The Roe Park Resort Limavady, starting at 7.30pm.
The guest speaker - Vicki Byers from Legendairy Holsteins as seen on Rare Breed.
The band for this night is This Way Up.
To purchase your ticket please contact: Club leader, Zara Fulton on 07809 138096, club secretary, Claire Young on 07955 868937 or club treasurer, Joanna Mullan on 07546 118684.