Set deep in the County Armagh countryside sits Dunlarg Dexters, home of the McIlrath Family and their herd of prizewinning Dexter cattle.

Established in 2014, the herd has built up over time to over 80 head of cattle with all progeny taken through to beef.

A return to the show ring in 2023 seen continued success for the Dunlarg herd, with Dunlarg Bella claiming Breed Champion at Antrim and Fermanagh Show respectively.

Fiona Brown of Charis Cancer Care, Nigel McIlrath, host farmer and Ryan Lavery, Chair of NI Dexter Cattle Group. (Pic: NI Dexter Cattle Group)

The yearling heifer also went on to claim second Reserve Interbreed Champion at Fermanagh Show.

Kicking off in the early afternoon, visitors were treated to a hearty lunch using some of the farm’s home reared Dexter beef before taking a tour round the farming enterprise.

A special guest to the farm walk was Margaret Tinsley, the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Area Council.

First stop on the tour was to the Dunlarg Forge, where owner Nigel McIlrath gave a fascinating insight into its history and blacksmith tradition of the McIlrath family.

Enjoying the view. (Pic: NI Dexter Cattle Group)

Moving on the group got to view the herds newly built winter accommodation, which was most impressive in its detailed design and suitability to accommodate the different ages of stock throughout the winter months.

Whilst viewing the facilities the group had some very informative talks from Carol Watters of Rural Support and Joanne Millar of Food Heartland.

Progressing on to view the recently built calving facilities, where it was evident that much thought and planning had gone into its design for safety of both the cattle and the farmer.

It was at this stop in the tour that group was informed of the valuable work that Charis Cancer Charity undertake from Charis Cancer representative Fiona Brown.

Joanne Millar from Food Heartland gave a very informative talk at the Dunlarg Dexter Farm Walk. (Pic: NI Dexter Cattle Group)

Finally, to round off the tour, a stop at the nearby fields was to view the herd of cattle at Dunlarg.

This field contained cows along with their calves and impressive stock bull, which had been sought from the award-winning Avalon Dexter herd in England.

An auction and raffle were held after the tour with items kindly donated by local retailers.

This raised an impressive £1000 for Charis Cancer Care.