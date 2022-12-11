Dunne pleased to attend Ulster Farmers' Union event at Stormont

Speaking after the event where he met with farmer representatives including Mr David Brown, UFU president and Alexander Kinnear of the UFU.

Mr Dunne MLA said: “I was pleased to attend this informative event organised by the UFU and I would commend them for putting this event together and also for all of their work and actions over the last number of years engaging with elected representatives on this important issue, around our climate.

Advertisement

“Our agriculture sector and rural economy plays such a key role within everyday life in Northern Ireland, and it’s important that this industry is supported.

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne with Mr David Brown, UFU president and Alexander Kinnear of the UFU

“Climate change represents challenges for every industry and agriculture is no exception, and I would like to commend the industry for how they have worked with the wider agri-food sector and elected representatives along this journey, and the considerable steps they have already taken through reducing emissions, renewable energy production and improving efficiencies.”

Mr Dunne concluded: “It is always important to engage with those within any industry and this briefing event provided a useful opportunity to engage with our farming community, which is such a valuable part of our society.”

Advertisement