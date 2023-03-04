DUP delegation meet Ulster Farmers' Union representatives

​DUP agriculture spokesperson, William Irwin MLA, and former DAERA Minister post holders, Edwin Poots MLA and Michelle McIlveen MLA, are pictured at their meeting in Stormont on Wednesday (1 March) with the Ulster Farmers’ Union president, David Brown, and UFU parliamentary officer, Alexander Kinnear.

Topics covered at the meeting included the pressures facing the wider agri-food industry at this time and a discussion around the recently published Windsor Framework.

Newry and Armagh representative, Mr Irwin, said he found the engagement “very useful”.

