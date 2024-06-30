DUP will always stand up for our farming industry – Shannon
Jim Shannon said: “The DUP has always stood side by side with our farming community.
“Seventy-five per cent of land in Northern Ireland is used for agricultural purposes. Given the scale of agricultural activity, the industry is key to Northern Ireland’s economic wellbeing.
“However this can only be made possible by the hard work of our farming community, the evolution of our agri-food industry, and profitability at each stage from farm to fork.
“That is why at Westminster, as is the case at our devolved institutions at Stormont, the DUP relentlessly champion the needs of our agriculture industry and of rural communities. It is why we are trusted by farmers to be their voice.”
Mr Shannon continued: “As we look to the next Parliament, the DUP will fight for our farming community. We will seek an increased, ring-fenced and multi-annual farm support and development budget.
“This must, at a minimum, ensure that the annual level of funding provided by the Treasury is increased to match the impact of inﬂation - both in the period since 2020 and on an ongoing basis.
“Profitability of family farms must be a key government focus, and we will continue to pursue measures towards this end. Furthermore, we will seek a reform of planning law across the UK to enable, not obstruct, the growth of our agri-food industry.”
The Strangford Westminster candidate said DUP MPs will work to ensure Northern Ireland producers can avail of the benefits of international trade deals negotiated by the next government.
“We do, however, stress that this must be on the basis of fairness,” he added. “Our world leading animal welfare and production standards must not be sacrificed on the altar of free trade.
“A level playing field on the global food market is vital if UK farmers are to benefit from the opportunities that emerge. Moreover, unfair and unworkable environment targets levied on local farm businesses may lead to the conditions, and reduction in livestock numbers, that usher in a reliance on foreign, cheaper produce farmed under conditions, and to standards, that we would never accept in the UK. This must be avoided.
“Of course, we also must ensure that the path to nett zero is fairer, not faster, and we will vigorously resist any attempts to unfairly apportion blame towards our farming community for environmental impact. Family farms, and the jobs associated with them, must not be swept aside by unfair environmental policy.”
Mr Shannon concluded: “There is much to do, but a strong DUP team at Westminster will be the friend of the farmer, and champion the industry’s needs. Our track record on delivery is clear, and we ask for your support this Thursday to give us the strength to deliver more.”