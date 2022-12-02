The Ingliston showground will come to life from 22-25 June 2023 with a celebration of Scotland’s best in food, farming and rural life.

Show organisers, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland, promise an unforgettable event.

Over four jam-packed show days, visitors will be captivated by world-class livestock displays, shearing spectacles, equestrian competitions, impressive agri machinery, technical innovations and energetic rural demonstrations, while enjoying live music and taking advantage of plentiful shopping opportunities, not to mention sampling the country’s finest food and drink.

Tickets for the 2023 Royal Highland Show go on sale today at discounted early-bird prices – just in time for Christmas.

The show will also host the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championship, which will welcome competitors from over 30 countries around the globe.

Showgoers must buy advance tickets for specific days (Thursday – Sunday) with event organisers encouraging visitors to act fast as tickets are likely to sell out quickly.

Following sell-out days last year, the organisers have reviewed health and safety protocols and increased the capacity of each day from 50,000 to 53,000, allowing up to an extra 12,000 people to attend and enjoy the show.

The show also has a new ticketing partner for 2023, which will offer an enhanced customer experience and no additional booking fees.

Royal Highland Show, Santa Ticket

Limited discounted early bird tickets are available from 12pm today (Friday 2 December) from the Royal Highland Show website.

New for 2023 is the ‘Farming Flexi’ ticket, which allows entry on either Thursday or Friday, and is designed to suit the unpredictable calendar of those working in the rural and agricultural sectors.

The Farming Flexi tickets will be of limited quantity, and are likely to sell out fast as rural communities take advantage of this flexible option.

As always, children aged 15 and under will go free with a paying adult.

Information on booking RHASS member tickets will be communicated in early 2023.

Jim Warnock, RHASS chairman, commented: “Fresh from a glorious 2022, the Royal Highland Show 2023 is shaping up to be a stellar showcase of Scotland’s best in food, farming and rural life. With the added excitement of hosting the World Sheep Shearing & Wool Handling Championships, there is so much more to entertain showgoers!

“Even if you’ve never stepped foot in a farm, it’s an incredible day out – where else can you get up close to farmyard animals, taste the best of Scottish food and drink, see world-class equestrians, experience the thrill of the Main Ring parade, or climb aboard a giant tractor?

“With last year’s show selling out faster than any year in our 200 year history, we’re advising visitors to snap up tickets now so as not to miss out!”

Early Bird Ticket information:

- Adult day single admit: £30

- Adult day single Flexi Farming ticket: £33

- Accessible ticket: £30 plus one accompanying carer goes free

- Children aged 15 and under will go free with a paying adult (max three children per paying adult)

- Standard/Accessible Parking: £15 per day, two-day parking £20, four-day parking £25.

Tickets must be bought in advance from the Royal Highland Show website. Once Early Bird tickets have sold out, ticket price increases will apply.