Early morning fire believed to have been started deliberately

At 1.43am on Monday morning, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to seven vehicles on fire outside a house on the Carrowbane Road, Belleek, Newry.

The fire had also spread to the house.

A total of five fire appliances attended the incident, two from Newry, two from Newtownhamilton and one from Warrenpoint.

Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used six jets to extinguish the fire.

The incident was dealt with by 4.40am.