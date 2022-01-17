Early morning fire believed to have been started deliberately
A fire in a rural area during the early hours of this morning is believed to have been started deliberately.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:26 pm
Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:26 pm
At 1.43am on Monday morning, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to seven vehicles on fire outside a house on the Carrowbane Road, Belleek, Newry.
The fire had also spread to the house.
A total of five fire appliances attended the incident, two from Newry, two from Newtownhamilton and one from Warrenpoint.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used six jets to extinguish the fire.
The incident was dealt with by 4.40am.
The PSNI advised motorists that the Carrowbane Road, outside Camlough, was closed between its junctions with Tullyah Road and Kesh Road while NIFRS dealt with the fire.