Easier trade for sheep at Saintfield Mart, ewes selling to £288
Hoggets sold to £172. Ewes sold to £288.
Hoggets - Bangor producer 2 Texel 30kg £172, Crossgar producer 11 Texel 29kg £165, Ballynahinch producer 17 Texel 27kg £164.50, Killyleagh producer 20 Texel 25kg £160, Portaferry producer 22 Suffolk 27kg £160, Lisburn producer 11 Texel 25kg £159, Drumreagh producer 23 Texel 25kg £158, Downpatrick producer 22 Texel 24.5kg £157, Lisburn producer 22 Texel 25kg £157, Lisburn producer 20 Texel 23.5kg £155, Ballynahinch producer 12 Charollais 24kg £154.50, Downpatrick producer 22 Texel 23.5kg £154, Comber producer 15 Texel 24kg £154, Comber producer 16 Texel 23kg £152, Ballywalter producer 7 Texel 23kg £152, Downpatrick producer 18 Charollais 23kg £150, Comber producer 21 Texel 23kg £148, Downpatrick producer 16 Texel 22kg £145, Lisburn producer 10 Texel 22kg £143.50, Lisburn producer 14 Charollais 22kg £143, Lisburn producer 19 Texel 21kg £140, Hillsborough producer 34 Charollais 20.5kg £138, Saintfield producer 13 Charollais 20kg £135, Newtownards producer 12 Charollais 20kg £135, Comber producer 10 Texel 19kg £134, Saintfield producer 14 Charollais 19kg £128.50 and Bangor producer 42 Texel 18kg £125.
Ewes - Bangor producer 5 Texel £288, 6 Suffolk £185, Donaghadee producer 2 Texel £270, Texel £202, Crumlin producer 2 Texel £250, Moira producer Texel £246, Ballywalter producer 2 Texel £235, 3 Texel £190, Comber producer 2 Suffolk £226, 6 Suffolk £186, Lisburn producer 2 Texel £215, Seaforde producer 6 Suffolk £205, Comber producer 2 Texel £200, Comber producer 4 Texel £192, Lisburn producer Texel £186, Hillsborough producer 4 Suffolk £185, Ballygowan producer 7 Suffolk £176, 8 Suffolk £168, Comber producer 6 Suffolk £170, 4 Suffolk £160, Downpatrick producer 6 Suffolk £170, Downpatrick producer 6 Texel £170, 8 Suffolk £160, Lisburn producer 11 Suffolk £167, Saintfield producer 4 Suffolk £164 and Downpatrick producer 8 Suffolk £162.
Wednesday’s cattle sale sold to an excellent demand for all stock at Saintfield Mart.
Top price of the day – £2780 paid for a Aberdeen Angus bull.
Fat cattle: Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bull 880kg £316 £2780, Lisburn producer Limousin bullock 710kg £316 £2243, Simmental cow 760kg £232 £1763, Portaferry producer Limousin bull 900kg £232 £2088, Crumlin producer Blonde d'Aquitaine bull 780kg £260 £2028, Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 660kg £288 £1900, Lisburn producer Saler bullocks 690kg £292 £2015, 720kg £270 £1944, Crossgar producer Limousin cow 720kg £276 £1987, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 710kg £270 £1917, Comber producer Limousin cow 740kg £254 £1879, Saintfield producer Limousin bull 900kg £198 £1782, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 780kg £212 £1653, 700kg £220 £1540, 740kg £198 £1465, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus cow 730kg £200 £1460, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 740kg £194 £1435, 690kg £178 £1228, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 760kg £180 £1368, 730kg £183 £1335, 740kg £174 £1287, 690kg £168 £1159, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 710kg £187 £1327, 710kg £184 £1306, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 710kg £168 £1192, 670kg £176 £1179, 700kg £166 £1162, Carryduff producer Friesian cows 720kg £155 £1116, 650kg £160 £1040 and Comber producer Friesian cows 660kg £162 £1069, 690kg £154 £1062.
Bullocks: Carryduff producer Charolais 650kg £1990, 640kg £1980, 600kg £1970, Lisburn producer Charolais 590kg £1950, 520kg £1800, 500kg £1700, Ballyward producer Simmentals 600kg £1900, 580kg £1880, 550kg £1850, Downpatrick producer Charolais 600kg £1810, 550kg £1760, 550kg £1730, 520kg £1700, 530kg £1700, Lisburn producer Limousins 520kg £1680, 520kg £1630, 510kg £1600, 500kg £1550, 500kg £1510, Comber producer Limousins 530kg £1660, 470kg £1640, 450kg £1600, 410kg £1580, 400kg £1540, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 460kg £1650, 440kg £1630, 470kg £1530, Banbridge producer Charolais 500kg £1600, 510kg £1590, 500kg £1570, 470kg £1550, 500kg £1500, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1580, 500kg £1520, 460kg £1490, 440kg £1400, 400kg £1390 and Belfast producer Charolais 440kg £1410, 450kg £1400.
Heifers: Carryduff producer Charolais 560kg £1760, 600kg £1740, 500kg £1600, Dromara producer Limousins 500kg £1690, 450kg £1390, Lisburn producer Limousin heifers 540kg £1620, 540kg £1600, 510kg £1570, Belfast producer Charolais 500kg £1600, 470kg £1540, 450kg £1520, Saintfield producer Limousins 470kg £1470, 450kg £1380 and Comber producer Charolais 450kg £1400, 410kg £1320, 400kg £1300.
Suckled calves: Dromara producer Limousin bull 400kg £1580, Lisburn producer Charolais bulls 370kg £1480, 360kg £1450, 360kg £1440, 360kg £1430, Charolais heifers 320kg £1300, 340kg £1270 and Comber producer Hereford bulls 320kg £980, 330kg £960, 300kg £950, 310kg £950, 320kg £950, 290kg £930.
Dropped calves: Sold to £490 for a Charolais bull calf and £430 for a Charolais heifer calf.
