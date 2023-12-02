East Antrim Bantam Association hold very successful show in the Slemish Hall
Secretary, Wilbert Hollinger, had been working diligently behind the scenes to ensure the entries were all ready for the judges.
On this occasion the judges were, Hard Feather: OEG – Ash Barnett, Carlisle – Robert Shaw, Oxford – Neal Adams.
Soft Feather: Heavy – Ryan McLaren, Light – Becky Adams, True – Joshua Kittle.
Rare Breeds and Eggs: Neal Adams.
Waterfowl: Ginny McKee.
Championship: John Cummings.
The results were as follows
OEG
Out of an entry of 208, the winners of the Old English Game were:
Best OEG Bantam – A&R Shaw (Spangle male).
Best Opposite Sex OEG Bantam – Eugene O’Rourke (Polecat pullet).
Best Adult Bird – A&R Shaw (Spangle male).
Best Young Bird – Eugene O’Rourke (Polecat pullet).
Best Spangle – A&R Shaw (cock).
Best Red/Wheaten – J&M Blaney (pullet).
Best Red/Partridge – P&P Robinson (cock).
Duckwing – J&M Blaney (pullet).
Black – A&R Shaw (cockerel).
Blue – A&R Shaw (female).
Dark Furness/Polecat – Eugene O’Rourke (pullet).
Blue Furness – J&M Blaney (pullet).
Pile – Adams & McLaren (pullet).
Crele – J&M Blaney (pullet).
AOC – Adams & McLaren (cockerel).
Muff/Tassled – Austin McCauley.
Best Trio – Adams & McLaren.
Best Junior – Alannah Adams.
Modern Game
Best in Show – Wheaten, Marc McCullough.
Black Red – Marc McCullough.
Pile – Marc McCullough.
Brown Red – Andy Johnston.
Duckwing – Marc McCullough.
Birchen Grey – Marc McCullough.
AOC – J&M Blaney.
Carlisle Game
Best in Show/Best Hardfeather/Reserve Show Champion – Birchen Grey female, Adams & McLaren.
Best Brown Red – Adams & McLaren.
Best Black Red – Adams & McLaren.
Best AOC – J&M Blaney.
Oxford Game
Best in Show/Henny Male – Ryan McCaughern.
Best AC Crow Winged – Female, Ryan McCaughern.
Best Duckwing Male – John McKearney.
Best Ginger Female – John McKearney.
AOC Male – Ryan McCaughern.
Waterfowl
Best in Show/Best Heavy – Saxony duck, James McDaid.
Best Light Duck – Gifty Hornsbry.
Best Miniature – Black East Indian drake, James McDaid.
Best Appleyard Duck – James Doherty.
Best Call Drake – Dawn McCullough.
Best Indian Runner Drake – Gifty Hornsbry.
Soft Feather
Heavy Large
Best in Show – Brahma female, James McDaid.
Best Orpington – Female, Gifty Hornsbry.
Best Cochin – Female, Gifty Hornsbry
Best Rhode Island – Gregory Eaton.
Heavy Bantam
Best in Show/Best Sussex – Coronation pullet, Fullerton family.
Best Wyandotte – Female, Lucy Gabby.
Best Rhode Island Red – Male ,Gregory Eaton.
Best German Langshan – Fullerton family.
Best Australorp – Fullerton family.
Best AOV – Edith Hornsbry.
Light Large
Best Soft Feather/ Best in Show/Show Champion – White Silkie female, J&M Blaney.
Light Bantam
Best in Show – Ancona male, Mark Graham.
Best Leghorn – Mark Graham.
Best Minorca – Mark Graham.
Beat AOV – James Weatherup.
True Bantams
Best Rosecomb – Lucy Gabby.
Best Pekin – Edwards Family.
Best Serama – Wallace & Cavanagh.
Best Dutch – James McDade.
Best Belgian – Lucy Gabby.
Other results included
Best Rare Breed – Kiera McGarry.
Best Plate of Eggs – Kiera McGarry.
Best Juvenile – Alannah Adams.
Best Trio – Soft Feather Dawn McCullough.
Best Trio – Hard Feather J&M Blaney.
Thanks to all exhibitors, stewards and judges who helped make this show a success. It is great to have Joshua Kittle back to take photographs – thanks to him for all his help in this area.