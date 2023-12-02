On Saturday 18 November East Antrim held a very successful show in the Slemish Hall, Ballymena.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Secretary, Wilbert Hollinger, had been working diligently behind the scenes to ensure the entries were all ready for the judges.

On this occasion the judges were, Hard Feather: OEG – Ash Barnett, Carlisle – Robert Shaw, Oxford – Neal Adams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soft Feather: Heavy – Ryan McLaren, Light – Becky Adams, True – Joshua Kittle.

Best True was a black Pekin from Adams & McLaren. (Pic: Joshua Kittle

Rare Breeds and Eggs: Neal Adams.

Waterfowl: Ginny McKee.

Championship: John Cummings.

The results were as follows

Best Juvenille was a white Pekin exhibited by Alannah Adams. (Pic: Joshua Kittle)

OEG

Out of an entry of 208, the winners of the Old English Game were:

Best OEG Bantam – A&R Shaw (Spangle male).

Best Opposite Sex OEG Bantam – Eugene O’Rourke (Polecat pullet).

Best Rare was a Thurington exhibited by Kiera McGarry. (Pic: Joshua Kittle)

Best Adult Bird – A&R Shaw (Spangle male).

Best Young Bird – Eugene O’Rourke (Polecat pullet).

Best Spangle – A&R Shaw (cock).

Best Red/Wheaten – J&M Blaney (pullet).

Best Tassled OEG, Austin McCauley. (Pic: Joshua Kittle)

Best Red/Partridge – P&P Robinson (cock).

Duckwing – J&M Blaney (pullet).

Black – A&R Shaw (cockerel).

Blue – A&R Shaw (female).

Dark Furness/Polecat – Eugene O’Rourke (pullet).

Blue Furness – J&M Blaney (pullet).

Show Champion, a white Silkie from J&M Blaney. (Pic: Joshua Kittle)

Pile – Adams & McLaren (pullet).

Crele – J&M Blaney (pullet).

AOC – Adams & McLaren (cockerel).

Muff/Tassled – Austin McCauley.

Best Trio – Adams & McLaren.

Best Junior – Alannah Adams.

Modern Game

Best in Show – Wheaten, Marc McCullough.

Black Red – Marc McCullough.

Pile – Marc McCullough.

Brown Red – Andy Johnston.

Duckwing – Marc McCullough.

Birchen Grey – Marc McCullough.

AOC – J&M Blaney.

Carlisle Game

Best in Show/Best Hardfeather/Reserve Show Champion – Birchen Grey female, Adams & McLaren.

Best Brown Red – Adams & McLaren.

Best Black Red – Adams & McLaren.

Best AOC – J&M Blaney.

Oxford Game

Best in Show/Henny Male – Ryan McCaughern.

Best AC Crow Winged – Female, Ryan McCaughern.

Best Duckwing Male – John McKearney.

Best Ginger Female – John McKearney.

AOC Male – Ryan McCaughern.

Waterfowl

Best in Show/Best Heavy – Saxony duck, James McDaid.

Best Light Duck – Gifty Hornsbry.

Best Miniature – Black East Indian drake, James McDaid.

Best Appleyard Duck – James Doherty.

Best Call Drake – Dawn McCullough.

Best Indian Runner Drake – Gifty Hornsbry.

Soft Feather

Heavy Large

Best in Show – Brahma female, James McDaid.

Best Orpington – Female, Gifty Hornsbry.

Best Cochin – Female, Gifty Hornsbry

Best Rhode Island – Gregory Eaton.

Heavy Bantam

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best in Show/Best Sussex – Coronation pullet, Fullerton family.

Best Wyandotte – Female, Lucy Gabby.

Best Rhode Island Red – Male ,Gregory Eaton.

Best German Langshan – Fullerton family.

Best Australorp – Fullerton family.

Best AOV – Edith Hornsbry.

Light Large

Best Soft Feather/ Best in Show/Show Champion – White Silkie female, J&M Blaney.

Light Bantam

Best in Show – Ancona male, Mark Graham.

Best Leghorn – Mark Graham.

Best Minorca – Mark Graham.

Beat AOV – James Weatherup.

True Bantams

Best Rosecomb – Lucy Gabby.

Best Pekin – Edwards Family.

Best Serama – Wallace & Cavanagh.

Best Dutch – James McDade.

Best Belgian – Lucy Gabby.

Other results included

Best Rare Breed – Kiera McGarry.

Best Plate of Eggs – Kiera McGarry.

Best Juvenile – Alannah Adams.

Best Trio – Soft Feather Dawn McCullough.

Best Trio – Hard Feather J&M Blaney.