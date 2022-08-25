East Antrim lofts win 1st Open NIPA in the races from Fermoy

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over and above all of that the aim is to get as many bird’s home as possible and so far the liberation team deserve congratulations on the season to date.

East Antrim again featured at the top of both races with the popular Jimmy Burrows of Easstway HPS winning 1st Open NIPA in the Fermoy race with just over 14,000 birds competing and the equally popular Geordie Robinson from Carrick Social was the winner of the 5 Bird Championship.

NIPA Race/Date

A very delighted Jimmy Burrows outside his lofts with his 1st Open NIPA winner from Fermoy 14.203 Birds. Jimmy's winner a Gabby Vandenabelle cheq cock bred at Harmony Lofts Stud

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fermoy Friday 19th August 2022 – Lib 8.00am, wind West SW

NIPA Open 1st Fermoy 505/14,203 –

1-1C J Burrows Eastway 2049, 2-2C P and M Travers Wheatfield 2039, 3-3C Mr and Mrs G Robinson Carrick Soc 2037, 4-1D N Edgar and Son Dromara 2035, 5-4C McMurray and Anderson Ligoniel 2032, 6-2D Billy Wallace Harmony 2030, 7-1G F Simpson Banbridge 2029, 8-5C G McKenna Eastway 2028, 9-2G Mark Maguire and Son Newry and Dist 2027, 10-3G Mark Maguire and Son 2027, 11-4G Gary Murphy Ballyholland 2027, 12-6C G McKenna 2026, 13-7C D and J Campbell Eastway 2025, 14-8C Grattan Bros Eastway 2024, 15-3D I Gibb and Sons Glenavy and Dist 2024, 16-4D Abernethy and Turner Harmony 2024, 17-5G Owen Markey Ballyholland 2023, 18-6G Owen Markey 2023, 19-5D P Farrelly and Son Glen

2023, 20-9C Grattan Bros 2022.

Phillip McElhatton of Coalisland & District 1st 2nd and 3rd Section A Fermoy club race plus 1st & 2nd Section A Fermoy 5 Bird, same breading as before

NIPA Section results 1st Fermoy

NIPA Section A 31/677 – P McElhatton Coalisland 1962, 1960, 1959, W and J McLean Rasharkin and Dist 1926, J Hanson Coleraine Premier 1916, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1895, R McElhatton 1887, B and D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1887, J Hanson 1881, B and D Coyle 1879.

NIPA Section B 76/2012 – Surgenor Bros Kells and Dist 1961, S and J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1958, D Dixon Ballymoney 1953, 1951, S and J Bones and T Yates 1947, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1947, S and J Bones and T Yates 1946, J Connolly Ballymoney 1945, Young McManus and Sons Ahoghill 1937, Gregg Bros Kells and Dist 1929.

NIPA Section C 89/2180 – J Burrows Eastway 2049, P and M Travers Wheatfield 2039, M/M Robinson Carrick Soc 2037, McMurray and Anderson Ligoniel 2032, G McKenna Eastway 2028, 2026, D and J Campbell Eastway 2025, Grattan Bros Eastway 2024, 2022, J and D Braniff Wheatfield 2021.

George Robinson from Carrickfergus holding Miss Fortune, 1st club, 1st section and 1st Open NIPA 5 Bird Championship

NIPA Section D 60/1862 – N Edgar and Son Dromara 2035, B Wallace Harmony 2030, I Gibb and Sons Glenavy and Dist 2024, Abernethy and Turner Harmony 2024, P Farrelly and Son Glen 2023, O Farrelly Trinity RPC 2019, O and M Monaghan Colin 2018, P Farrelly and Son 2013, J Ward Glen 2011, 2011.

NIPA Section E 115/3932 -E Wright and Son Lurgan Soc 2010, G Marsden Glenavy and Dist 1996, G O’Dowd Gilford and Dist 1996, 1995, C J and B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1988, S Curran Lurgan Soc 1983, G Marsden 1982, R Buckley Annaghmore 1977, D Calvin Bondhill Soc 1969, J Barr Lurgan Soc 1968.

NIPA Section F 44/1100 – K Murray Killyleagh and Dist 2017, Harper and Young Kircubbin 2010, R Shaw Corrigs 1986, D Grieves Killyleagh and Dist 1983, 1969, K Rooney Son and Daughter Annalong 1967, T Horner and Sons Crosscar 1966, Gordon Bros and Sons Killyleagh Cent 1963, 1963, D Grieves 1959.

NIPA Section G 46/1973 – F Simpson Banbridge 2029, M Maguire and Son Newry and Dist 2027, 2027, G Murphy Ballyholland 2027, O Markey Ballyholland 2023, 2023, J F McCabe and Son Newry and Dist 2003, D and K Mallen Drumnavaddy 2002, R McKelvey Millvale 2001, S Delaney Dromore 2001.

Geoff Surgenor Kells and Dist with his blue hen Hartog x Van Rijn. 1st Combine and Section B Fermoy

NIPA Section H 44/467 – D Booth Mourne and Dist 1720, R Witherow Limavady 1706, D Booth 1700, 1700, A Kelly Omagh and Dist 1699, D Booth 1697, 1665, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1651, B Page Foyle 1637, A McCrudden Derry and Dist 1637.

Fed and Combine results 1st Fermoy – Jimmy Hanson wins the Coleraine Triangle for the 6th time this year. Jimmy who is always hard to beat in young birds, old birds, Inland or Channel short distance or long, fast or slow wins today with a Willie van Herk whose parents have both won on the channel for Gary Gibson. I take my hat off to you, congratulations once again Jimmy ace loft in the big Coleraine Premier HPS. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Coleraine Triangle 1st Fermoy - J Hanson Coleraine Premier 1916, M and J Howard and Son Coleraine Prem 1915, T and J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1908, 1908, R and J Parke Windsor Soc 1908, 1896, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1895, B and D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1887, J Hanson 1881, B and D Coyle 1879.Diamond Bros and G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1875, B and D Coyle 1870, T McCrudden Coleraine and Co Derry 1869, B McCrudden Coleraine and Co Derry 1861, B and D Coyle 1857, 1857, S Diamond 1856, 1853, B McCrudden 1853, T and J McDonald 1853, J Hanson 1843, J Hanson 1843, 1841, T McCrudden 1834, S Diamond 1833, 1831, 1827, T and J McDonald 1821, M and J Howard and Son 1819, T and J McDonald 1812, B and D Coyle 1806

Foyle Valley Combine 1st Fermoy – P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1651, Billy Page Foyle 1637, A McCrudden Derry and Dist 1637, 1637, R Gallagher Derry and Dist 1618, P Maxwell Jnr 1618, C Fox Amelia Earhart 1617, P Maxwell Jnr 1611, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 1579, T Rodgers Maiden City 1573, 1508, A McCrudden 1508, Tommy Ferguson Strabane and District 1463, R Lyle Maiden City 1446, 1442, D Canning Derry and Dist 1412, A McCrudden 1408, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1407, A McCrudden 1401, E Quigley 1399, Cooley Bros Derry and Dist 1396, D Canning 1363.

City of Derry Federation 1st Fermoy - P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1651, Billy Page Foyle 1637, A McCrudden Derry and Dist 1637, 1637, R Gallagher Derry and Dist 1618, P Maxwell Jnr 1618, C Fox Amelia Earhart 1617, P Maxwell Jnr 1611, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 1579, T Rodgers Maiden City 1573, 1508, A McCrudden 1508, R Lyle Maiden City 1446, 1442, D Canning Derry and Dist 1412, A McCrudden 1408, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1407, A McCrudden 1401, E Quigley 1399, Cooley Bros Derry and Dist 1396, D Canning 1363.

Geoff Surgenor again best In Mid Antrim Combine -

Danny Dixon with his 2nd and 3rd MAC birds from Fermoy

The young bird racing season continued with the sixth race from Fermoy in County Cork along with the duplicated 5 Bird event. Birds were liberated on Friday 19th August at 8.00am in west southwest winds. Best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine was again timed by Geoff Surgenor of Kells and District at 11.00am. This was Geoff’s third Combine win in six young bird races with two of them also winning 1st Section B. Geoff’s winner was bred from a Hartog hen purchased at a Colin McBride of Harryville sale when paired to a good racing Van Rijn cock of Geoff’s that won 3 x 1st. Geoff won 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National in 2018 and he’ll be looking forward to another crack at it next week with his birds in top condition. Danny Dixon of Dunloy was nest best with two birds timed at 11.07am for 2nd and 3rd Combine. First bird a red chequer cock is from a daughter of Gert Heylen’s Jackpot when paired to a brother of Heartbreaker. Danny’s second bird a dark chequer hen is a daughter of Red Lightning 3 x 1st Combine when paired to a son of Heartbreaker. Next best was Johnston Eagleson and Sons who had the best three birds in both Ballymena and Dist and the town. Their winning chequer w/f cock timed at 11.02am was bred off a Hermans Ceuster x Van den Bulck hen when paired to a gift cock from Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill, the dam being a daughter of Danny Dixon’s “Heartbreaker” and the sire the best of their Van den Brande stock. Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill had the top five in Ahoghill winner on 1937. Their winning hen is a granddaughter of their No1 Karel Laenen cock. This cock is now nine year’s old and is sire and g/sire to multiple 1st prize-winner’s for themselves and many others. Other winners included William and Jean McLean the Rasharkin winners on 1926, Keith Kernohan the Harryville winner on 1895 with a Vermeerbergen x Wilms hen. This hen is half-sister to last year’s 1st Club and best in the Harryville Centre from Skibbereen YB National, Gary Gibson was best in Cullybackey on 1890 and John Miller was best in Randalstown with a Blue Willy Jacobs cock flying to the perch on 1864. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Fermoy 42/1172 - Surgenor Bros Kells 1961, D Dixon Rasharkin 1953, D Dixon Rasharkin 1951, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1947, Young and McManus and Sons Ahoghill 1937, Gregg Bros Kells 1929, W and J McLean Rasharkin 1926, F Barkley Rasharkin 1925, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1921, Young and McManus and Sons Ahoghill 1917, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1910, F Barkley Rasharkin 1906, Young and McManus and Sons Ahoghill 1893, G Gibson Cullybackey 1890, Young and McManus and Sons Ahoghill 1890, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1889, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1889, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1888, A Barkley and Son Kells 1887, D Dixon Rasharkin 1886, D Dixon Rasharkin1886, D Dixon Rasharkin 1886, D Dixon Rasharkin 1884, D Dixon Rasharkin 1884, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1881, A Barkley and Son Kells 1880, A Darragh Cullybackey 1871, Reynolds and McCormick Ballymena 1866, J Miller Randalstown 1864, W and J McLean Rasharkin 1856.

Mid Antrim Combine YB Knock Out S/F (winners in Capitals) - SURGENOR BROS 1961 v Young and McManus and Sons 1937, Stewart Bros 1833 v D DIXON 1953. The final between Geoff Surgenor and Danny Dixon will be flown from the Talbenny YB National next week

Mid Antrim Combine Fermoy 5 Bird Championship

William and Jean McLean from Rasharkin topped the Combine in the duplicated 5 Bird event and finished 3rd in Section A. Their winning chequer hen sitting on eggs won 1st Club last week from Gowran Park and was bred by clubmate Mark Milliken. Gary Gibson of Cullybackey was best in the Harryville Centre and also runner up in the Combine with a red chequer Van Vugt x Donckers cock. The sire is bred from a double g/son of KBDP National ace pigeon “Wonderboy” when paired to a hen from the Olympic Boy lines. Both parents are grandchildren of Den Bange winner of 7 x 1st and ace bird Noyon. Other club winners included Harry Boyd of Kells on 1854, Keith Kernohan the Harryville winner and best in the town with blue Vermeerbergen x Wilms cock. This cock is bred from Keith’s No 1 pair Luc x The Gift that have now bred 7 x 1st, Johnston Eagleson and Sons the winners in Ballymena with a Mealy cock bred from two Van den Bulck’s direct P and D Breeding Stud, and Trevor Whyte with the best bird in Ahoghill.

Fermoy 5 Bird Mid Antrim Combine - W and J McLean Rasharkin 1926, G Gibson Cullybackey 1890, D Dixon Rasharkin 1884, A Darragh Cullybackey 1871, H Boyd Kells 1854, W and J McLean Rasharkin 1854, D Dixon Rasharkin 1852, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1831, F Barkley Rasharkin 1829, R H Clements Associate 1827, A Darragh Cullybackey 1823, Surgenor Bros Kells 1822, S McIlveen Kells 1818, J and J Greer Cullybackey 1814, R H Clements Associate 1813, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1807, Gregg Bros Kells 1800.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland and District 8/171 – P McElhatton 1962, 1960, 1959, R McElhatton 1887, P McElhatton 1846, B Morgan 1837. Phillip has the best 2 birds in the Coalisland Centre in the 5 Bird.

Coleraine Premier HPS 11/324 – J Hanson 1916, M and J Howard and Son 1915, T and J McDonald 1908, 1908, S Diamond 1895, B and D Coyle 1887. T and J McDonald were best in the Coleraine Centre in the 5 Bird.

Coleraine and County Derry 5/89 – T McCrudden 1869, B McCrudden 1861, 1847, T McCrudden 1834, W and W Murdock 1741, R Montgomery 1722.

Castledawson 2/18 – S McFlynn 1696, Lynn and Leacock 1576, 1576.

Dungannon 6/138 – B Isbaner 1854, 1841, W Leckey 1832, I Blair 1828, 1828, J and J Sampson 1801.

Windsor Social 5/136 – R and J Parke 1908, 1896, 1847, K Glass 1828, 1828, 1824.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 5/34 – Cathal Fox 1617, E Quigley 1579, R McMonagle 1407, E Quigley 1399, 1350, R McMonagle 1299.

Derry and District 7/63 – A McCrudden 1637, 1636, R Gallagher 1618, A McCrudden 1508, D Canning 1412, A McCrudden 1408.

Foyle RPS 7/77 – P Maxwell Jnr 1651, B Page 1637, P Maxwell Jnr 1618, 1611.

Limavady 1/10 – Ronnie Witherow 1706, 1546.

Londonderry PRS 3/17 – L Flanagan 1666, 1628, 1609, J Cassidy 1187.

Maiden City 5/36 – T Rodgers 1573, 1508, R Lyle 1446, 1442, 1349, P McLaughlin 1344.

Mourne and District 4/111 – David Booth 1720, 1700, 1700, 1697, 1665, T Booth 1620.

Omagh and District 3/34 – A Kelly 1699, 1579, 1544, 1516, 1514, 1483.

Strabane and District 8/75 – Tommy Ferguson 1463, J Gamble 1329, P Walters 1283, J Gamble 1262, P Walters 1146, Tommy Ferguson 1127.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 12/300 –Young McManus and Sons 1937, 1917, 1893, 1890, 1851, T Whyte 1823.

Ballymena and District 5/153- J Eagleson and Sons 1947, 1921, 1910, Blair and Rankin 1889, 1888, J Eagleson and Sons 1881.

Ballymoney HPS 10/314 – D Dixon 1953, 1951, J Connolly 1945, Young and Gibson 1893, D Dixon 1886, 1886.

Dervock RPS 3/62 – S Laverty 1858, 1812, D and H Stuart 1791, C McCook 1787, 1784, D and H Stuart b1776.

Cullybackey HPS 5/103 – G Gibson 1890, A Darragh 1871, 1846, 1839, G Gibson 1835, A Darragh 1831. Gary was best in the Harryville Centre in the 5 Bird.

Crumlin and District 6/129 – Fleming Bros 1906, S Thompson 1892, 1872, Fleming Bros 1867, 1864, S Thompson 1857. Fleming Bros were best in the Muckamore Centre in the 5 Bird.

Harryville HPS 9/157 – K and K Kernohan 1895, Johnston and Richards 1892, K and K Kernohan 1850, L Mullan 1844, Johnston and Richards 1839, 1838.

Kells and District 6/146 – Surgenor Bros 1961, Gregg Bros 1929, A Barkley and Son 1887, 1880, H Turkington 1855, H Boyd 1854. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – H Turkington 1855, H Boyd 1854, Surgenor Bros 1822, A Barkley and Son 1549, 1404.

Muckamore 8/210 – S and J Bones and T Yates 1958, 1947, 1946, 1904, T Patterson and Son 1880, Magill and Lavery 1872. First four birds for the Bones and Yates team, winner was timed at 10.47 flying 185 miles.

Randalstown 6/151 – J Millar 1864, Stewart Bros 1833, J Millar 1823, W and W Gilbert 1792, F and G and J Dickey 1791, Stewart Bros 1788.

Rasharkin and District 4/102 – W and J McLean 1926, F Barkley 1925, 1906, H Cubitt 1929, W and J McLean 1856, 1854. W and J McLean were best in the Ballymoney Centre in the 5 Bird.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 13/604 – R Buckley 1977, T McClean 1947, J and E Calvin 1946, 1945, 1945, W G Neill 1937.

Armagh HPS 10/303 – P Duffy 1933, 1932, E and M Curran 1905, P Duffy 1896, D C and P McArdle 1895, 1892.

Beechpark Social 9/196 – G McEvoy 1981, 1959, D Mawhinney and Son 1918, M Duggan and Son 1889, D Mawhinney and Son 1876, S and J McCullough 1871.

Blackwatertown HPS 5/164 – G Douglas 1965, A Larkin 1959, Larkin Bros 1932, H T and J Larkin 1927, 1927, A Larkin 1926.

Bondhill Social 3/211 – David Calvin 1969, 1966, 1965, 1937, 1936, 1935.

Edgarstown 15/553 – S and E Buckley 1918, G and C Simmons 1894, A and R Neill 1889, 1888, R Cassells 1882, S and E Buckley 1877.

Gilford and District 9/288 – G O’Dowd 1996, 1995, A Feeney and Son 1968, 1964, 1945, 1944.

Laurelvale 8/235 – A Craig 1850, 1844, M Milligan and Son 1839, 1836, C Duke and Sons 1826, A Craig 1824.

Loughgall – Sam Corrigan 1795, 1709, 1709, 1680, 1659, 1639.

Lurgan Social 20/664 – E Wright and Son 2010, C J and B Ferris 1988, S Curran 1983, J Barr 1968, S Curran 1965, E Wright and Son 1959.

Would like to thank Jeff Greenaway for supplying the sire of our 1st Section E winner on Friday past from Fermoy. We went to Jeff to get a cross for our Outlaw Cuesters and on Friday past they delivered. The dam is out of our Son of Premier lofts Outlaw with 3 section and open positions herself. Our 5th Section E in the 5 Bird is also off a hen that he gifted Keelie in 2020 paired to a son of our Premier lofts Outlaw Cock which we timed in the prizes from St Malo last year. Many thanks Jeff. Eamon Wright PO.

Markethill 5/139 – J and H Muldrew and McMurray 1958, 1947, R McCracken 1947, 1938, J and H Muldrew and McMurray 1935, 1935.

Monaghan 8/250 – W Walker 1829, P Tierney 1805, K Allister 1797, R Mulligan 1756, 1740, 1728.

Portadown and Drumcree 4/141 – J Gordon 1904, J Whitten and Son 1904, 1853, 1852, 1839, J Steritt 1826.

Fermoy 5 Bird Championship results

NIPA Open Fermoy 5B Championship 204/970 – 1-1C M/M G Robinson Carrick Soc 2037, 2-1D N Edgar and Son Dromara 2035, 3-2D O and M Monaghan Colin HPS 2018, 4-3D Joe Ward Glen HPS 2010, 5-2C M/M G Robinson 2004, 6-3C Whiteside Bros Eastway 2003, 7-4D P and C Carson Glen HPS 2001, 8-5D Johnston Bros Colin HPS 1997, 9-6D P Farrelly Glen HPS 1993, 10-7D R Topping and Son Lisburn 1091, 11-4C J and D Braniff Wheatfield 1989, 12-1E C J and B Ferris Lurgan Son 1988, 13-1G O Markey Ballyholland 1984, 14-5C E McElhone Eastway 1976, 15-6C P and M Travers Wheatfield 1976, 16-8D M Russell Dromara 1975, 17-2G G Murphy Ballyholland 1974, 18-9D R Topping and Son 1969, 19-2E A Feeney and Son Gilford 1968, 20-10D P Farrelly 1967.

NIPA Section A 14/64 – Phillip McElhatton Coalisland 1962, 1960, W and J McLean Rasharkin 1926, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1895.

NIPA Section B 38/180 – T and J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1908, Fleming Bros Crumlin 1906, S Thompson Crumlin 1892, G Gibson Cullybackey 1890, D Dixon Ballymoney 1884, A Darragh Cullybackey 1871, Fleming Bros 1867, J Connolly Ballymoney 1857, H Boyd Kells 1854, D Dixon 1852.

NIPA Section C 23/103 – Mr and Mrs G Robinson Carrick Soc 2037, 2004, Whiteside Bros Eastway 2003, J and D Braniff Wheatfield 1989, D McElhone Eastway 1976, P and M Travers Wheatfield 1976, C McManus Ligoniel 1962.

NIPA Section D 31/144 – N Edgar and Son Dromara 2035, O and M Monaghan Colin 2018, Joe Ward Glen 2010, P and C Carson Glen 2001, Johnston Bros Colin 1997, P Farrelly Glen 1993, R Topping and Son Lisburn and District 1991, M Russell Dromara 1975, R Topping and Son 1969, P Farrelly 1967.

NIPA Section E 45/215 – C J and B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1988, A Feeney and Son Gilford 1968, S Curran Lurgan Soc 1965, E Wright and Son Lurgan Soc 1959, Thompson and Lunn Newry City 1945, A Feeney and Son 1939, Thompson and Lunn 1927, S and E Buckley Edgarstown 1918, T Furphy Lurgan Soc 1904, J P Nelson Lurgan Soc 1897.

NIPA Section F 13/65 – K Rooney Son and Daughter Annalong 1966, McCartan and Woodsides Crossgar 1941, J Orr Ards 1936, Harper and Young Kircubbin 1932.

NIPA Section G 31/153 – Owen Markey Ballyholland 1984, G Murphy Ballyholland 1974, R Carson and Son Banbridge 1958, E McAlinden and Sons Drumnavaddy 1948, J Mount and Son Drumnavaddy 1946, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1940, J Brush Drumnavaddy 1938, J J McCabe Millvale 1936, Ron Williamson Newry and Dist 1936, W Chambers Millvale 1932.

NIPA Section H 7/28 – Billy Page Foyle 1637, David Booth Mourne and District 1436.

Gary Gibson from Cullybackey was 2nd MAC in the Fermoy 5 Bird.

Johnston Eagleson 1st Ballymena and District, and best in town

Willie McLean from Rasharkin and District with his MAC winner, 4th Sect A and 3rd Sect A in 5 Bird

Keith Kernohan from Harryville won both the Fermoy race and the 5 Bird

Well done Simon and Eric Buckley taking the top spot this week in Edgarstown with a hen that previously won 2nd Killbeggan, she’s off the best of P O’Neill and son and Joe Smyth and sons

The winning bird for Young McManus and Sons in the Ahoghill Flying Club

Secretary John Millar with his winner in Randalstown

Congratulations to Bob Buckley on winning 1st Club Annaghmore HPS

Jimmy Hanson from the Coleraine Premier best in the Coleraine Triangle.