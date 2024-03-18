Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are a variety of seasonal flavours that horses adore, from sweet carrots to fresh mint. To make this Easter extra special for your horse, the experts from Horse & Country have created three horse-friendly recipes that are perfect for the season.

Carrot and apple Easter cookies

An equine favourite, carrots are abundant at this time of year, and these tasty Easter-themed treats make these root veggies the star of the show. You can roll them into balls or shape them into carrots to get the full effect. This recipe makes around eight–10 treats, but you can adjust the size or quantities needed based on the number of treats required or the size of your horse.

Ingredients:

400g grated carrots

200g chopped apples

100g oats

60ml molasses

Method:

In a large bowl, mix together the grated carrots, chopped apples, oats, and molasses until well combined.

Form the mixture into carrot shapes or small balls.

Place the biscuits on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and refrigerate for about one hour or until firm.

Once chilled, remove from the fridge and serve to your horse as a special Easter treat.

Parsnip and mint Easter eggs

If there’s one flavour horses go nuts for, it’s peppermint! Easter time is commonly associated with fresh, herby flavours, so why not let your equine friend join in on the fun by adding some fresh mint to their treats? Use an Easter egg-shaped silicone mould to get the seasonal look or shape them by hand. This recipe makes around eight–10 treats depending on the size of your eggs.

Ingredients:

300g grated parsnip

30g chopped fresh mint leaves

30g ground flaxseed

60ml unsweetened applesauce

Easter egg-shaped silicone moulds (optional)

Method:

In a bowl, mix together the grated parsnip, chopped fresh mint leaves, ground flaxseed, and unsweetened applesauce until well combined.

Press the mixture firmly into the Easter egg-shaped silicone moulds, filling each cavity completely. If you’re making the eggs by hand, pinch off a small piece and roll it into a ball, then roll it slightly more at one end to make an egg shape.

Place the moulds in the refrigerator and chill for at least two hours, or until the treats are firm.

Once firm, remove the treats from the mould and serve to your horse.

Hay and apple bunny bite

Full of sweet apples and the hearty goodness of hay, these treats are not only tasty for your horse but are also packed with fibre. Plus, the bunny shapes add an extra springtime touch. This recipe makes approximately 10–12 treats, depending on the size of your bunny shapes. Adjust the quantities as needed to make more or fewer treats for your horse.

Ingredients:

250g chopped hay

125ml unsweetened applesauce

1 small apple, shredded

60g oats

Bunny-shaped cookie cutter (optional)

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine the chopped hay, unsweetened applesauce, shredded apple, and oats.

Mix well until the ingredients are evenly distributed.

Form the mixture into small bunny-shaped bites using your hands or use a bunny-shaped cookie cutter.

Place the bunny bites on a tray lined with parchment paper and refrigerate for about 30 minutes to firm up.

Once firm, serve these adorable bunny bites to your horse as a special Easter treat!

Katie Allen-Clarke, Head of Marketing at Horse & Country, commented: “Making your own Easter treats is the perfect way to involve your horse in the seasonal fun. Just remember that treats should be given in moderation as part of a balanced diet. When selecting ingredients for your treats, opt for natural, horse-safe options like oats, fruits, and vegetables.