Easy ways to make your wood-burning stove safer, less polluting and more efficient

Local authorities have recently been instructed to issue on-the-spot fines for those breaking air pollution laws in force in many UK towns and cities.

In rural Britain, and in some houses in urban areas, a stove is the primary means of heating the home. It can be an economical means of heating, and with rocketing fuel prices in recent years, many have turned to their stove as an alternative to central heating.

However, a stove which is improperly used and maintained can lead to increased pollution and increased risk of fire, as well as costing more due to inefficiency.

Simple steps like using the correct fuel, fitting a stove thermometer, and maintaining and sealing your stove and chimney, and fitting a stove thermometer can ensure you keep pollution to a minimum as well as ensure the safety of you and your household.

Andrew Chalk, rural insurance specialist at NFU Mutual, explained: “If your stove is not properly maintained or used, you could be risking your health and your safety. Dangerous fumes may escape from your stove or chimney and fire could engulf your home.

“Additionally, more polluting stoves will generally be less efficient, costing you more money in the long run as well as presenting a greater risk to your health and your property.

“It is, therefore, important to use your stove correctly and keep it well-maintained.”

Tips to make your stove safer, less polluting and more efficient:

- Only burn seasoned wood with a moisture content of 20% or below, or use lower-polluting wood pellets, looking for the Ready To Burn logo on any purchases. If you buy wood in larger quantities to season at home, follow the manufacturers’ instructions to do this.

- Freshly-cut wood and that with a higher moisture content can cause greater heavy particle pollution and lead to the formation of tar, an extremely flammable substance which can start chimney fires. Treated wood can release carcinogenic fumes.

Andrew added: “While it can be tempting to pick up wood from the garden or when you’re out and about, if you’re not sure of the quality of the wood you can’t be sure of the fire hazards or health risks it could cause when burned.

“Similarly, if you are using coal, use safer smokeless fuel, which produces less pollution and is better for your health and for the environment.”

Maintenance is also key. Chimneys should be lined and collared and regularly swept to remove harmful and flammable build-ups of soot and tar, and stoves themselves should have working vents, correctly closing doors and ideally a stove pipe thermometer.

Oxygen levels are key to controlling the spread of fumes, so you need to be able to control the inflow of air. When starting the fire, leave the door ajar and vents open. This will reduce the amount of smoke produced. Once the fire is going, use the air vents to keep the fire at a regular level and temperature. Each stove will have a different optimum operating temperature, so check the correct temperature for your stove.

