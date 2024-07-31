Ebrington August Bank Holiday concerts to help raise funds for local charities

Mayor Lillian Seenoi-Barr at Ebrington Square with Gary Curran and Stephen Doherty, Inn Events.

DERRY and Strabane Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has met with representatives of INN Events at Ebrington Square to help promote their three music concerts at the venue over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Foyle Tribute Festival Event on Friday, August 23, will represent the climax of the city’s Foyle Pride celebrations and will help raise funds for local charities Foyle Search and Rescue and the Foyle Hospice as well as the Foyle Pride organisation.

Representatives from the Mayor’s Charity for her year in office, the Bud Club, will be collecting donations on all three nights.On Saturday, August 24, RnB Fest will feature a night of the best of old skool hip hop before Back to the 80s on Sunday, August 25, which will feature live performances from three of that era’s best known artists, Nik Kershaw, T’Pau and China Crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am delighted that live music will return to the iconic venue at the end of August with these three exciting live concerts,” said Ms Barr.

“INN Events are a Derry organisation who are grounded in their community and I would like to thank them for their support for local charities, including my own charity the BUD club.

“A limited number of tickets are still available for all three nights so if you want to be part of the city’s biggest music party for 2024 you should buy your tickets now.”

The Foyle Tribute Festival features a stacked line-up of some of the world’s best tribute acts, including Pink, Meat Loaf, Little Mix, Taylor Swift, Spice Girls, Blondie and Lady GaGa, as well as a special guest appearance from Donegal Disko.The event is suitable for all ages and will include an enclosed family friendly area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the Saturday the best RnB talent in the city’s thriving hip hop scene will join visiting DJs and MCS for a night of old skool nostalgia at RnB Fest.Whether you graced the dance floor of Earth and Café Roc back in the day or are enjoying this genre for the first time, this is the party for you.Finally on Sunday night INN events will take you back to the 80s where three of that era’s most renowned artists will perform live.Nik Kershaw, T’Pau and China Crisis are artists who need no introduction and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see them performing in this stunning venue.You can find tickets for Friday and Saturday night on glistrr.com and tickets for Back to the 80s on Sunday night are on Eventbrite.co.uk