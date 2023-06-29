News you can trust since 1963
Register
NationalWorldTV

Ecclesville’s League continues

WEEK three of Ecclesville’s Show jumping League was another great success with the number of entries remaining steady each week and competitors enjoying Raymond Caldwell’s flowing courses.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Pictured at the Ecclesville Show Jumping League. Image: EcclesvillePictured at the Ecclesville Show Jumping League. Image: Ecclesville
Pictured at the Ecclesville Show Jumping League. Image: Ecclesville

The Show jumping League will continue for the next two Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cm class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final, to be eligible for prizes on June 30. This will also be the third opportunity for competitors to put points on the board for the 2023 Super League!

RESULTS

One of the competitors pictured at week three of the Ecclesville Show Jumping League.One of the competitors pictured at week three of the Ecclesville Show Jumping League.
One of the competitors pictured at week three of the Ecclesville Show Jumping League.
Most Popular

Friday, June 16

Show jumping League

40cm – Double Clears:

Dani Bell, Henry; Savannah Wylie, Hunter; Mya O’Neill, Chester; Lola Capewell, Micky; Myra McCarroll, Mr Punky; Tess Blaney, Sally; Rhianne Coaltar, Beauty; Olivia Coaltar, Millie; Willow Sloane, Prince; Aoibheann Monaghan, Annie; Molly Keegan, Louie; Lily Keegan, Louie.

All smiles at Ecclesville. Image: EcclesvilleAll smiles at Ecclesville. Image: Ecclesville
All smiles at Ecclesville. Image: Ecclesville

50cm – Double Clears:

Lexi Wylie, Annie; Quinn Harte, Rosie; Layla Rose McCabe, Henry; Myra McCarroll, Mr Punky; Jessica McCarroll, Polly; Katie Nevin, Rose; Olivia Coaltar, Millie; Annie Kelly, Oscar; Aoibheann Monaghan, Annie; Katie Nevin, Blue.

60cm – Double Clears:

Emily Garrity, Louie; Grace Kelly, Fonya; Kayla Donnelly, Peppa; Kyra Loughran, Storm; Cara Donnelly, Bo; Wendy McAleer, Fonya; Lily Sayers, Hollie; Kim McKevlin, Jessie; Charlie McCann, Chica; Jessica Wilson, Kate; Jack Smith, Lady; Elsa Lee, Amy.

70cm – Double Clears:

Niamh Lunney, Lola; Amy McKevlin, Ricky; Charlie McCann, Chica; Jane Early, Pandora; Elsa Lee, Teddy.

80cm – Double Clears:

Niamh Lunney, Lola; Erin Wallace, Georgie.

90cm – Double Clears:

Tess Wallace, Rusty; Scarlett Knox, Patrick; Amanda Magee, Spencer.

1m – Double Clear:

Amanda Magee, Spencer.

Related topics:Super League