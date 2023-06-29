Ecclesville’s League continues
The Show jumping League will continue for the next two Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cm class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.
Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final, to be eligible for prizes on June 30. This will also be the third opportunity for competitors to put points on the board for the 2023 Super League!
RESULTS
Friday, June 16
Show jumping League
40cm – Double Clears:
Dani Bell, Henry; Savannah Wylie, Hunter; Mya O’Neill, Chester; Lola Capewell, Micky; Myra McCarroll, Mr Punky; Tess Blaney, Sally; Rhianne Coaltar, Beauty; Olivia Coaltar, Millie; Willow Sloane, Prince; Aoibheann Monaghan, Annie; Molly Keegan, Louie; Lily Keegan, Louie.
50cm – Double Clears:
Lexi Wylie, Annie; Quinn Harte, Rosie; Layla Rose McCabe, Henry; Myra McCarroll, Mr Punky; Jessica McCarroll, Polly; Katie Nevin, Rose; Olivia Coaltar, Millie; Annie Kelly, Oscar; Aoibheann Monaghan, Annie; Katie Nevin, Blue.
60cm – Double Clears:
Emily Garrity, Louie; Grace Kelly, Fonya; Kayla Donnelly, Peppa; Kyra Loughran, Storm; Cara Donnelly, Bo; Wendy McAleer, Fonya; Lily Sayers, Hollie; Kim McKevlin, Jessie; Charlie McCann, Chica; Jessica Wilson, Kate; Jack Smith, Lady; Elsa Lee, Amy.
70cm – Double Clears:
Niamh Lunney, Lola; Amy McKevlin, Ricky; Charlie McCann, Chica; Jane Early, Pandora; Elsa Lee, Teddy.
80cm – Double Clears:
Niamh Lunney, Lola; Erin Wallace, Georgie.
90cm – Double Clears:
Tess Wallace, Rusty; Scarlett Knox, Patrick; Amanda Magee, Spencer.
1m – Double Clear:
Amanda Magee, Spencer.