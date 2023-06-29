The Show jumping League will continue for the next two Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cm class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final, to be eligible for prizes on June 30. This will also be the third opportunity for competitors to put points on the board for the 2023 Super League!