Ecclesville’s league continues
The Showjumping League will continue on Friday 1 December at 6.15pm, with the final scheduled for 8 December.
Results from 24 November
40cm Class (Double Clears):
Dani Bell and Henry; Savannah Wylie and Chester; Sarah Lyons and Rosie; Myra Bolton and Sally; Florence Wallace and Elvis; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Willow Sloane and Prince; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Annie Burleigh and Beauty.
50cms (Double Clears):
Charlotte Crawford and Annie; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Jake McKernaghan and Hillbilly Boy; Lola Capewell and Micky; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Elsa Lee and Amy; Florence Wallace and Elvis.
60cms (Double Clears):
Jake McKernaghan and Hillbilly Boy; Ann Stacey and Rocky; Eliza Bereczk and Storm; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Elsa Lee and Amy; Mollie Lee and Mouse
70cms (Double Clears):
Ella May McGirr and Billy; Elizabeth Managh and Bo; Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Kim McKevlin and Jessie.
80cms (Double Clears):
Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Lily Moore and Izzy; Katelyn McKernaghan and Ballydoolagh Dreamer.
90cm (Double Clears):
Katelyn McKernaghan and Ballydoolagh Dreamer; Tess Wallace and Rusty; Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Abby McEnhill and Bacardi; Sarah Keys and Randol; Lily Moore and Izzy.
1m (Double Clears):
Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Abby McEnhill and Bacardi; Sarah Keys and Randol.
Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 8 December. This will also be the finale of the 2023 Super League!