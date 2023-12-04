News you can trust since 1963
Register

Ecclesville’s league continues

WEEK three of Ecclesville’s Showjumping League was another great success with everyone enjoying the challenge of Raymond Caldwell’s twisty courses.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Showjumping League will continue on Friday 1 December at 6.15pm, with the final scheduled for 8 December.

Results from 24 November

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Elizabeth Managh with Bo who had a double clear round in the 70cm class.Elizabeth Managh with Bo who had a double clear round in the 70cm class.
Elizabeth Managh with Bo who had a double clear round in the 70cm class.
Most Popular

Dani Bell and Henry; Savannah Wylie and Chester; Sarah Lyons and Rosie; Myra Bolton and Sally; Florence Wallace and Elvis; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Willow Sloane and Prince; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Annie Burleigh and Beauty.

50cms (Double Clears):

Charlotte Crawford and Annie; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Jake McKernaghan and Hillbilly Boy; Lola Capewell and Micky; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Elsa Lee and Amy; Florence Wallace and Elvis.

60cms (Double Clears):

Wendy McAleer on Billie who jumped in the 70cm class.Wendy McAleer on Billie who jumped in the 70cm class.
Wendy McAleer on Billie who jumped in the 70cm class.

Jake McKernaghan and Hillbilly Boy; Ann Stacey and Rocky; Eliza Bereczk and Storm; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Elsa Lee and Amy; Mollie Lee and Mouse

70cms (Double Clears):

Ella May McGirr and Billy; Elizabeth Managh and Bo; Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Kim McKevlin and Jessie.

80cms (Double Clears):

Kyra Loughran on Storm who jumped in the 70cm class.Kyra Loughran on Storm who jumped in the 70cm class.
Kyra Loughran on Storm who jumped in the 70cm class.

Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Lily Moore and Izzy; Katelyn McKernaghan and Ballydoolagh Dreamer.

90cm (Double Clears):

Katelyn McKernaghan and Ballydoolagh Dreamer; Tess Wallace and Rusty; Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Abby McEnhill and Bacardi; Sarah Keys and Randol; Lily Moore and Izzy.

1m (Double Clears):

Ella-May McGirr with Billy who jumped double clear in the 70cm class.Ella-May McGirr with Billy who jumped double clear in the 70cm class.
Ella-May McGirr with Billy who jumped double clear in the 70cm class.

Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Abby McEnhill and Bacardi; Sarah Keys and Randol.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 8 December. This will also be the finale of the 2023 Super League!

Related topics:Showjumping LeagueChester