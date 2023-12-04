WEEK three of Ecclesville’s Showjumping League was another great success with everyone enjoying the challenge of Raymond Caldwell’s twisty courses.

The Showjumping League will continue on Friday 1 December at 6.15pm, with the final scheduled for 8 December.

Results from 24 November

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Elizabeth Managh with Bo who had a double clear round in the 70cm class.

Dani Bell and Henry; Savannah Wylie and Chester; Sarah Lyons and Rosie; Myra Bolton and Sally; Florence Wallace and Elvis; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Willow Sloane and Prince; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Annie Burleigh and Beauty.

50cms (Double Clears):

Charlotte Crawford and Annie; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Jake McKernaghan and Hillbilly Boy; Lola Capewell and Micky; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Elsa Lee and Amy; Florence Wallace and Elvis.

60cms (Double Clears):

Wendy McAleer on Billie who jumped in the 70cm class.

Jake McKernaghan and Hillbilly Boy; Ann Stacey and Rocky; Eliza Bereczk and Storm; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Elsa Lee and Amy; Mollie Lee and Mouse

70cms (Double Clears):

Ella May McGirr and Billy; Elizabeth Managh and Bo; Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Kim McKevlin and Jessie.

80cms (Double Clears):

Kyra Loughran on Storm who jumped in the 70cm class.

Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Lily Moore and Izzy; Katelyn McKernaghan and Ballydoolagh Dreamer.

90cm (Double Clears):

Katelyn McKernaghan and Ballydoolagh Dreamer; Tess Wallace and Rusty; Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Abby McEnhill and Bacardi; Sarah Keys and Randol; Lily Moore and Izzy.

1m (Double Clears):

Ella-May McGirr with Billy who jumped double clear in the 70cm class.

Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Abby McEnhill and Bacardi; Sarah Keys and Randol.