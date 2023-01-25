Ecclesville’s showjumping league continues

Equestrian Life

Results from 13 January:

40cm Class (double clears)

Advertisement

Mya O’Neill and Cooper; Grianne Martin and Henry; Savanah Wylie and Cooper; Zara Moore and Applejack; Anna-Rose Garrity and Bee; Willow Sloane and Prince; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Olivia Coaltar and Millie; Julie Coaltar and Midnight; Emily Bothwell and Darcy; Caroline Wallace and Elvis; Florence Wallace and Elvis and Mary McBride and Kayla.

50cm Class (double clears)

Lola Brown and Rosie; Lexie Wylie and Henry; Elsa Blair and Ria; Zara Moore and Applejack; Cara Garrity and Bee; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Quinn Harte and Louie; Lola Gallagher and Maz; Emma McGillion and Rua; Emily Bothwell and Dora and Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky.

60cm Class (double clears)

Advertisement

Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky; Cara Donnelly and Fonya; Ann Stacey and Chester; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Lily Kelly and Peanut; Henry Flood and Lucy; Molly Lee and Amy; Jessica Wilson and Collie; Poppy Coulter and Rosie; Lola Gallagher and Maz; Emma McGillion and Rua; Lily McBride and Trigger; Rory McBride and Stella and Poppy Coulter and Snuggles.

70cms (double clears)

Advertisement

Tess Wallace and Mr Punky; Lily Kelly and Peanut; Emma McGillion and Rua; Poppy Coulter and Rosie; Ruby Moore and Izzy; Lily McBride and Trigger and Molly Lee and Teddy.

80cms (double clears)

Advertisement

Anna-Rose Garrity and Louie; Cara Garrity and Rosie; Tess Wallace and Rusty; Jessica McGonigle and Walter and Jay Watson and Paint the town gold.

90cms (double clear)

Advertisement

Rhyann McPhillips and Ellie.

1m (no entries)

Advertisement

The organisers of Ecclesville’s Showjumping League were pleased that competitors braved extreme weather conditions on Friday evening to jump at the Show.

The League will continue next week at 6.15pm, hopefully with better weather.

Advertisement

Results from 20 January:

40cm Class (double clears)

Advertisement

Mya O’Neill and Cooper; Grianne Martin and Henry; Savannah Wylie and Cooper; Zara Moore and Applejack; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Caroline Wallace and Elvis; Florence Wallace and Elvis; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty and Julie Coaltar and Midnight.

50cms (double clears)

Advertisement

Charlie McCann and Bleech; Ellie McElholm and Annie; Elsa Blair and Ria; Zara Moore and Applejack; Poppy Coaltar and Millie; Emma McGillion and Rua; Cara Garrity and Stroller; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky and Emily Bothwell and Darcy.

60cms (double clears)

Advertisement

Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky; Cara Donnelly and Fonya; Kyra Loughran and Storm; Elizabeth Managh and Sally; Kayla Donnelly and Peppa; Emma McGillion and Rua; Elsa Blair and Teddy; Lily Kelly and Peanut; Lily McKelvey and Rosie; Emily Bothwell and Dora and Emily Bothwell and Darcy.

70cms (double clears)

Advertisement

Emma McGillion and Rua; Molly Lee and Teddy and Anna-Rose Garrity and Louie.

80cms (double clears)

Advertisement

Anna-Rose Garrity and Louie; Cara Garrity and Rosie and Elsie Brown and Ruby.

90cm (double clears)

Advertisement

Elsie Brown and Ruby and Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

1m (no double clears)

Advertisement

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 3 February.