Dr Aidan Taylor, lecturer in microbiology at the University of Reading, said the ongoing E. coli outbreak in the UK is a “serious public health concern we should all pay attention to”.

E. coli, short for Escherichia coli, is a bacteria commonly found in the guts of humans and other animals. While most strains are harmless, some, like the shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) involved in this outbreak, can cause severe illness.

“STEC can contaminate lettuce and other field produce through contact with animal faeces, I.e. manure used as fertiliser, or contaminated irrigation water,” Dr Taylor said.

“At least in the UK, there are standards in place for farmers to ensure this does not happen. However, things can go wrong, and foods imported from overseas may not be subject to the same quality control.

“STEC produces the shiga toxin which leads to a more severe form of illness than a typical stomach bug, including bloody diarrhoea. Those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk of severe complications, including haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure which can be fatal, particularly in children below 5 years of age, the elderly and the immunocompromised. At present, two people in England are reported to have died within 28 days of STEC infection, both with underlying health conditions.

“To avoid E. coli and other food-borne infections, consumers should thoroughly wash produce, cook meats properly, and practice good kitchen hygiene to avoid cross-contamination.

“However, most raw produce like lettuce will have already been washed by the manufacturer, but this is only partially effective at removing bacteria like E. coli. Heavily contaminated produce will remain infectious even after this process, and washing at home will only help so much. With ready-to-eat foods like sandwiches and salads, the consumer is reliant on the manufacturer to ensure safe preparation and testing. Therefore, in cases of widespread contamination like this outbreak, following product recalls and avoiding implicated foods is crucial.”

