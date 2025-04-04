Economy Minister announces £600,000 funding to boost access to apprenticeships
The Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund will provide funding for six projects that will trial ways to remove barriers to apprenticeships for women, people with disabilities and people from disadvantaged areas.
The Minister said: “I am very pleased to announce funding for six projects through the Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund.
“While we have more than 13,000 apprentices across the North, women, people with disabilities and people from disadvantaged backgrounds are underrepresented.
“I am committed to removing obstacles and making it much easier for these groups of people to take up an apprenticeship.”
The Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund was opened for applications in October 2024. Funding of up to £100,000 over 18 months will go to six successful applicant organisations from across the business, community and education sectors.
Under the gender theme:
#NotJustForBoys Pathways+ – Women’s Tec;
Software for All – Workplus.
Under the disability theme:
Positive Transitions – St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook;
Disability Apprenticeships Coleraine – Northern Regional College.
Under the place theme:
Bridging Futures Programme – North West Regional College;
Overcome, Thrive and Develop Programme – MCare NI.
The Minister added: “Each organisation receiving funding will deliver pilot schemes that will test new and innovative ways to boost access to apprenticeships.
“This collaborative, co-design approach across the education, community and business sectors is crucial and I look forward to following the progress of these projects over the next 18 months.”
Concluding, the Minster said: “Not only will these projects help people to thrive and reach their full potential, but by developing new pathways to apprenticeships they will also help make our workforce more diverse and inclusive whilst increasing the supply of skills to employers right across the North, in line with my economic vision.”
More information on the Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund is available at www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/apprenticeship-inclusion-challenge-fund
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.