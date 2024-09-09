Following simple steps and checks when driving vehicles in the workplace can help reduce deaths and injury at work.

That was the message on Monday as Economy Minister Conor Murphy endorsed the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) ‘Drive Danger Out’ campaign at an event in Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Since 2012, 36 workers have lost their lives in incidents involving workplace vehicles, with more than 160 having been seriously injured.

Drive Danger Out was launched last year by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) to promote its ongoing inspection programme aimed at reducing the number of people killed or injured as a result of incidents involving workplace transport.

The awareness campaign includes television and radio advertising, and visited every council area in Northern Ireland with a mobile billboard to promote the need to be safety conscious when driving vehicles for work.

The campaign also featured social media videos from comedian Colin Geddis, which target younger people, such as apprentices, to promote awareness of the risks associated with workplace transport, and urging extra care and attention, whether in a factory, construction site, quarry, farm or any workplace.

Speaking at the event in Parliament Buildings, Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “The safety of workers is paramount. My Department has adopted the Carnegie definition of a Good Job.

“It recognises that a Good Job is a Safe Job; one where workers are protected and are safe in their environment. ‘Drive Danger Out’, is a very effective campaign. It supports the Good Jobs agenda which is key to my Department’s vision, and which has been adopted by the Executive in its draft Programme for Government published today.”

HSENI Chief Executive, Robert Kidd, commented: “With this campaign we want everyone driving for work or who may be working around vehicles to stop and think about what they are doing.

“The Safe Site, Safe Vehicle and Safe Driver messages highlight the need to ensure that everything around you, everything in your vehicle and all your actions are set to avoid incidents or accidents. We are delighted that the Minister and so many industry representatives are onboard with this and are supporting HSENI to Drive Danger Out.”

As well as the Economy Minister, the campaign has been endorsed by a range of industry representative bodies, including Construction Employers Federation (CEF), the Confederation of British Industry Northern Ireland (CBINI), Manufacturing NI, the Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Northern Ireland Committee (NIC-ICTU), Waste Industry Health and Safety and Health Forum NI (WISHNI), Ulster Farmers Union (UFU), Mineral Products Association Northern Ireland (MPANI), Utility Regulator and the NI Safety Group.

To support employers, advice and guidance along with inspection proformas detailing key aspects of workplace transport safety for each industry are available at: www.hseni.gov.uk/workplacetransport