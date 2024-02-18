Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ed tells the story of how Finnebrogue Woods has diversified and developed into a series of thriving events and hospitality based businesses, outlining: “On paper, Finnebrogue Woods is a fairly standard 230 acre farm.

“We keep some cattle for beef, run a few tractors and have a small firewood enterprise.

“But in reality, it’s a stunningly beautiful, seventeenth century demesne with a large lake, rolling drumlins and an ageing woodland overlooking the Mournes.”

Ed Lindsay, owner of Finnebrogue Woods delivers his talk 'Farming the land, but not as you know it!' at the recent TEDx Stormont. (Pic: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

Ed and his family have created a number of successful businesses on the estate, Finnebrogue Woods is now a stunning wedding and events venue, hosts a school for bushcraft and wild cooking and is home to their herd of Dexter cattle, reared on the farm and sold in Fodder, the much-loved Farm Shop and Café on site.

Ed shares his journey, from his father handing down the farm to working alongside his family to move the business forward.

He also discusses the driving forces and gut-feelings that led to many of the decisions central to shaping the woods into the thriving business it is today.

Finnebrogue Woods now welcomes over 50,000 visitors per year, whether that be for a wedding, to take part in a foraging course, to enjoy a coffee and a walk or experience a wild feast night.

Finnebrogue Woods prides itself on doing things a little differently, as Ed explain: “Where else can you go to enjoy a Dexter burger reared on farm, cooked in front of you on a BBQ, in a dog-friendly Scandinavian Tipi.”

A true story of farm diversification, Ed concludes by saying, “No one can ever accuse us of following the herd, but the herd is still central to what we do.”