Eight rams sell for five figure sums at Ballymena

24,000gns from James McCurdy

The top price of the day went to Veronica & Patrick Fullerton, Draperstown for a Lanark ram lamb making 26,000gns selling to Scottish buyers Allanfauld & Arnicle.

Close behind with 24,000gns for a Lanark ram lamb from James McCurdy, Broughshane sold to Auldhouseburn. Karl O ‘Mullan, Dunloy received the top price in the Lanark Shearling ring of 17,000gns, then it was back to the Lanark ram lambs where Colm McAteer, Dromara received 14,000gns, Damian McSwiggan, Gortin and Veronica and Patrick Fullerton, Draperstown got 11,000gns.

It was into the Perth ring where Gavin and Willard Watson, Coleraine sold their ram lamb for 11,000gns to Sam and Stuart Adams, Andy Hunter and James Hunter. It was the show Champion Shearling and Reserve Overall from Mark & Russell Smyth, Coleraine selling for 10,000gns to Tom Adams and sons Joe and Archie, Rathkenny. With other Perth shearlings selling for 8,000gns from Michael and William Smyth Limavady and 4000gns for James and Sandy Carson, Clough. Perth ram lambs sold for 7000gns from Tom Adams and sons, 65000gns for Paul McEvoy, 5500gns for the Champion Ram Lamb and Overall Champion from Tom Adams and 5500gns for Conway Brothers.

11,000gns from V & P Fullerton

Lanark ram lambs sold well for father and sons Charlie, Cathal and Eoghan Harkin, Loughash Rock receiving 9000gns and 8000gns.This was followed by Gordon Crawford receiving 7000gns and Grant Brothers receiving 5500gns. There were then three Lanark shearlings sold for 5500gns for Eoin McKenna and Veronica and Patrick Fullerton twice, and Jake Hamilton received 5000gns. Other leading prices of the day were: 4200gns C Conway, 4200gns Brannigan Bros, 4200gns A Adams, 4200gns, 3200gns G Breslin, 4000gns B Robinson, 4000gns B Devine, 4000gns, 3800gns C Phillips, 3500gns, 3200gns T Adams, 3400gns V&P Fullerton, 3300gns, 3100gns S Kerr, 3200gns C Breslin, 3100gns K O Mullan, 3000gns x2 J Hamilton, 3200gns, 3000gns J & P Harkin, 3000gns D McSwiggan, 3000gns Grant Bros, 3000gns C McAteer, 3000gns E Harkin.

The show had been judged by three Scottish breeders Bert Grant, Glendamph judging the shearlings, Matthew Hamilton, (jnr) Woolfords judged the ram lambs and Ronnie Downie, NewtonFarm, Crathie judging the Champion of Champions. Results as follows:

Champion of Champions – Tom Adams, Reserve Champion of Champions – Russell & Mark Smyth

Shearling Champion – Russell & Mark Smyth, Reserve Shearling Champion – A B Carson, 3rd – Tom Adams, 4th Reserve – Sam Adams, 5th Reserve – R & M Smyth

26,000gns from V & P Fullerton

Class 1 Single Shearling – 1st M & R Smyth, 2nd M Smyth, 3rd AB Carson, 4th R Adams, 5th T Adams, 6th C Carmichael

Class 2 Group of 5 – 1st M & R Smyth, 2nd AB Carson, 3rd S Adams

Class 3 Pair of Shearlings – 1st T Adams, 2nd AB Carson, 3rd I Watson, 4th W Watson, 5th M Smyth, 6th B Curran

Champion Ram Lamb – Tom Adams, Reserve Champion Ram Lamb – Conway Bros, 3rd P McEvoy, 4th G Watson, 5th P & B McEvoy

5500gns from Conway Brothers, Reserve Champion Lamb

Class 1 Single Ram Lamb – 1st P & B McEvoy, 2nd M & K McAleer, 3rd Conway Bros, 4th G Watson, 5th J Adams, 6th J Carson

Class 2 Group of 3 – 1st T Adams, 2nd P McEvoy, 3rd G Watson, 4th Conway Bros, 5th C Breslin, 6th B Curran

Averages were on par or up on the year. Perth 51 shearlings sold to average £1061. 105 ram lambs sold to average £1229. Lanark 232 shearlings sold to average £1253. 82 ram lambs sold to average £2514.

Thanks must go to sponsors Fane Valley Stores, United Feeds, Danske Bank, J Thompson & Sons and Natural Stock Care.

7000gns from Tom Adams

5500gns from Tom Adams, Champion Lamb & Champion Overall

11,000gns from Damian McSwiggan

14,000gns from Colm McAteer

5500gns from V & P Fullerton

9000gns from "The Rock" C & C & E Harkin

8000gns from "The Rock" C & C & E Harkin

4000gns from Sandy Carson

6500gns McEvoy

5500gns from Eoin McKenna

17,000gns from Karl O'Mullan

8,000gns from Michael & William Smyth

11,000gns from Gavin & Willard Watson