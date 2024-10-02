EIP fails to reflect bigger picture on water quality, says UFU
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said, “Following years of public discussions starting back in 2019, it is positive to finally have the EIP published.
However, having responded to the initial draft of the EIP when the public consultation was launched, and having read through the final report, we recognised that many of the references to improving sewage and wastewater infrastructure have been removed. Meanwhile, it feels like the finger is being solely pointed at agriculture when it comes to actions on water quality.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
A section on ‘sustainable drainage and wastewater’ has been removed and mentions of ‘investment in sewage infrastructure’ are no longer within the water quality segment.
“We have always been vocal about our understanding that agriculture has to do more to address water quality, and we are committed to bettering our efforts to reduce nutrients getting into waterways, but all sectors must play their part. The state of our wastewater and sewage works including domestic septic tanks, are also affecting our water quality. So, how can the NI Executive and DAERA justify removing content from the EIP on critical areas of water infrastructure? Why isn’t the rest of the industry being expected to step up and do their bit alongside agriculture?
“The aim of this plan is to deliver improvements for the environment, but once again, our farmers are left feeling like they are getting publicly shamed and targeted. They are not the sole perpetrators for water quality issues, yet, it feels like they have been singled out, and having such a narrow focus on farming sends the wrong message to society. For some reason, it would appear that government struggles to look beyond agriculture and explanations are needed.
“They need to consider the harm that their viewpoint can do to the reputation of our industry when farmers are doing their very best to do better and deliver for everyone,” said Mr McLenaghan.