Electric sale for the Curley flock

Stephen McCollam judge at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club show and sale in Hilltown hands over the reserve champion rosette to Jack Walmsley White Water Farm Texels.

A huge thank you goes to Fane Valley for their continued sponsorship of the event and to judge Stephen McCollam for taking time to judge the pre-sale show.

Pre-Sale Fane Valley Championship

Shearling Rams: 1st Robert Walmsley White Water Farm; 2nd John Trimble Curley; 3rd Martin Cromie Tullyear; 4th Ciaran Cunningham Brackney; 5th Jim Killen Ballygorian; 6th Liam McPolin Tamnaharry

John Trimble Curley Texels accepts the Fane Valley Champion rosette from judge Stephen McCollam at the recent Club show and sale in Hilltown.

Ram Lambs: 1st John Trimble Curley; 2nd Cynthia Aiken Carnew; 3rd JM Stewart Staneybrae; 4th Martin McConville Glenhone; 5th Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion; 6th B&D Dougherty Kirkistown

Champion: John Trimble Curley

Reserve: R Walmsley White Water Farm

The Curley Flock of John Trimble enjoyed electric success in the judging and sales ring with Curley Electric, a Lakeview Dirty Dancer son out of a Knock Trident daughter claiming the Fane Valley Championship and later making the top sale price of the evening at 740gns. Next in line for the cash was John McPolin’s Ballei Flock selling Ballei Eugene, a Harestone Crackerjack son out of a Strathbogie Wanted sired dam for 670gns. Taking 660gns for the last sheep in the ring was Iain & William Macroberts for Magherally Elvis, a Strathbogie Desert Storm son out of a Heathmount Yahburg sired dam.

Demand for ram lambs continued with Michael Cunningham’s Aughnacullion pen featuring in the leading prices. His Knock Yardsman’s son Aughnacullion Eye Catcher is out of a Teiglium Younggun sired dam and changed hands for 610gns. Coming in close behind was Cynthia Aiken with her Carnew exhibit selling for 600gns. Carnew Eagle stood 2nd in the judge’s line up and is a Garngour Alabama son out of a Springwell Voltage daughter. Topping the Shearling ram sales was Liam McPolin’s Tamnaharry exhibit. Tamnaharry Danny, a Tamnamoney Black Lightening son out of a homebred dam by Tamnaharry Angus changed hands for 660gns. Ciaran Cunningham’s Exhibit Brackney D’Arcy, a Peacehay Ya Belter son also featured in the leading prices at 630gns followed by the Reserve Champion from Robert Walmsley selling at 570gns. He is White Water Farms Dell Boy, a Ballygorian Clifford out of a Lindstair Uther sired dam.

Trade overall was good for quality lots with shearling rams averaging 476gns for 13 and ram lambs averaging 460gns for 22.

Other leading prices: R Walmsley 570gns; 490gns; J Trimble 560gns; 550gns; C Cunningham 550gns; TE Nicholson 500gns; D&B Dougherty 580gns; 500gns