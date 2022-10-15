David's Carricknakielt Farm is based in Londonderry, where he is an enthusiastic adopter of technology which he has used to improve animal welfare and mitigate the impact of labour challenges.

Passing on their congratulations to the winner, Elite Sires Ltd said: “David Fulton and his family have dealt with Elite Sires Ltd since the formation of the company, which covered two generations of the Fultons.

"They were one of first NI producers to buy the DanBred genetics, which has been such a success.”

Elite Sires Ltd, Coleraine, have congratulated Farmer of the Year David Fulton.

DanBred genetics have enabled the pig industry to increase the number of pigs being reared and sold per sow per year. This has enabled producers to market their pigs from less sows.

No other swine genetics in the world can match DanBred for daily LW, coupled with the ability to reach heavier carcases and low fat probes.

As producers, you can keep less sows and produce more pigs the DanBred way, Elite Sires Ltd added.

David and his 180-sow unit near Magherafelt, rank among the top pig producers in the UK.

