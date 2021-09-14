Elite White Ladies sale is one not to be missed!

Will Short, Woodpark and Stuart and David Bothwell, Killadeas have continually made headlines at both local and National Charolais sales for many years with bulls from their herds, but rarely offer females for sale.

The forthcoming White Ladies Sale really does serve up some fantastic bloodlines with the best performing cow families within their herds well represented.

The majority of the females on offer are either maidens or served, with three lots having calf at foot.

Top sires feature throughout the catalogue including Corrie Alan, Battleford Laser, Deeside Gulliver, and Harestone Jaquard to name just a few.

The first daughter believed to be offered in the UK for auction by the French Champion sire Invictus should cause interest.

Everyone is welcome at the sale which takes place at Beatties Pedigree Centre, 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh.

All stock will be eligible for export.

Local accommodation is available at Glenpark Estate