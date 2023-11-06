Elizabeth Rodgers confirmed as Beef Young Handler Judge
Elizabeth is no stranger to the ring having showed cattle from a young age, and has since exhibited in breeding championships throughout the UK and Ireland through a keen interest in Limousins, Blondes, Blues and commercials.
Her family have had multiple successes over the years with their Hillhead Blonde herd, attaining breeding championship titles at the Balmoral Show and Beef and Lamb Championships.
With three children of her own, Elizabeth and her husband Geoff have always been advocates of participating in Young Handler competitions as they provide numerous opportunities to gain confidence and learn new skills.
Elizabeth is looking forward to judging the ‘young stock people of the future’ and can’t wait to see them exhibit at such a prestigious event.