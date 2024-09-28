Elliott identifies the key challenges facing Stormont’s agriculture committee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Former Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) Committee chairman, Tom Elliott, transitions to his new, full-time role in the House of Lords next week.

​

However, he is fully aware of the challenges that confront his former colleagues at Stormont.

“Making progress with regard to the development of an effective bovine tuberculosis eradication strategy is critically important,” he stressed.

Tom Elliott. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye)

“And the forthcoming report from the DAERA Chief Veterinary Officer will be critically important in this regard.”

Elliott has noted the decision by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) not to renew badger culling licences in England and Wales.

He added:

“Agriculture is a devolved matter. We have never had a wildlife cull implemented in Northern Ireland.

“There is strong evidence to suggest that badgers are a core issue where the transmission of bovine tuberculosis is concerned.”

Lord Elliott also recognises the need for effective ‘ammonia legislation’ to be enacted in Northern Ireland with all haste.

He explained:

“The current planning measures are not working. It has gotten to the stage where farmers cannot get permission to push ahead with the construction of replacement buildings.

“This is totally counter intuitive. By improving the infrastructure of their farms, producers will be acting to reduce the levels of ammonia emitted by their businesses: this is the overall objective that society as a whole wants to see achieved.”

Elliott continued:

“Farmers do not set out to reduce the environment and conservation value of the countryside. In fact, the polar opposite is the case. And this reality must be recognised. Farmers must be allowed to invest it the future of their businesses.”

Lord Elliott also recognises the need for Stormont farm minister, Andrew Muir MLA, to secure a realistic future support budget for local agriculture.

While indicating that discussions on this matter are already in train, he believes that the future funding issue will be addressed by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, in the upcoming budget – due to take place on October 31.

The farm support budget for Northern Ireland, budget put in place back in 2019 amounted to £300M per annum.

“Looking ahead the figure being proposed by the farm stakeholder groups is in the region of £400M per annum.” Lord Elliott commented.

“But, irrespective of what sum is finally agreed, it must be inflation proofed for the future.”

Meanwhile, Elliott is calling for immediate clarification on the availability of a just transition fund in Northern Ireland.

This relates to the introduction of bespoke measures contained within the Northern Ireland Climate Change Act and the responses required to these across society as a whole.

“We already know that it will require up to £2.7 billion of funding for all government departments to meet their climate change commitments up to 2027,” he said

“This figure does not include the funding required by production agriculture to transition to a low carbon future.

“It’s important that we get clarity from government on these important matters.”

And, finally, the clock is ticking with regard to the amount of time available to members of the AERA committee.

Tom Elliott concluded:

“The next Stormont elections are due in two and half years from now, which is not that far away in parliamentary terms.

“The need for the AERA committee to start taking decisions that make a real and positive difference for farmers is obvious.”