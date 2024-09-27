There is a host of events planned for beautiful Armagh this autumn.

AUTUMN is in full swing across Armagh, inviting visitors to embrace the region’s autumn beauty through a showcase of unique and seasonal events.

The jam-packed programme highlights Armagh as a must-visit destination for autumn, with a variety of immersive experiences.

As we approach the spookiest time of year, Halloween events will light up the region with ghoulish fun for all ages. Navan Centre & Fort's Halloween Spooktacular kicks off with Little Spooks. Taking place from October 26 to 31, families can enjoy ghost stories, a haunted trail through the ancient site, and pumpkin carving competitions with plenty of treats – and perhaps a few tricks.

From October 25 to 28, the Halloween Ghost Tours of Armagh bring history to life with gruesome tales of the city’s past. With ghostly guides, the one-hour walking tour offers both thrills and a chance to embrace the darker side of Armagh’s autumn charm.

Why not experience something new with a Dining in the Dark experience at the Game of Thrones Studio Tour. Encounter a night of shadowy ambience with a delicious autumnal menu under the gaze of the Night King's army, from October 31-November 2.

For a more traditional Halloween experience, the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre will be held on Saturday, October 26. The unique festival celebrates the local apple harvest and the PGI status of the Bramley apple.

Apple Sundays at Ardress House, running from October 6 to 20, offer hands-on apple pressing, cider tasting, and apple baking competitions, perfect for families looking to experience the rich beauty of Armagh’s rich agricultural heritage.

For a truly immersive orchard experience, the Long Meadow Cider Orchard Tour & Tastings kick off on October 24, offering a deep dive into apple production, from orchard walks to cider tastings. Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at the McKeever family’s award-winning craft cider production, complete with a chance to relax and sample local treats.

For live music lovers, the William Kennedy Piping Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary from November 14 to 17, bringing world-renowned pipers to Armagh for a musical journey that resonates with the spirit of the season.

As the season transitions to winter, the festive spirit takes centre stage with the highly anticipated Armagh Georgian Festival from November 28 to December 1.

The highlight of the festival, Georgian Day on November 30, will transport visitors back in time with horse-drawn carriages, street performances, and market stalls, all set against the stunning Georgian architecture of Armagh.

The Highway Man’s Banquet on November 29 takes place in the Archbishop’s Palace, a night of tales of dastardly deeds and the most sumptuous menu. Don’t miss the candlelit Baroque Concert on December 1, which concludes the festival with a musical journey through 18th century Europe.

Whether you're seeking outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or a chance to immerse yourself in seasonal festivities, the destination offers something for everyone. Embrace the season and discover why Armagh is the perfect autumnal destination.

For more information and to book tickets for any of the events, visit visitarmagh.com/autumn