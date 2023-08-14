Endangered lapwing make a comeback to Co Down bog thanks to conservation efforts

For the first time in many years, two breeding pairs of lapwing were discovered this summer at Lecale Fens Special Area of Conservation, outside Downpatrick, in an area where the charity had been working with local farmer John Crea to improve the condition of this designated peatland site.

Simon Gray, peatland conservation officer with Ulster Wildlife, said: “After a chance conversation with the farmer, we visited the fen to witness several newly fledged chicks, alongside their parents. It was fantastic to see them darting around the muddy pools that have formed since we removed four hectares of dense and encroaching vegetation – creating the ideal open wet habitat these endangered birds need to thrive.”

Like many other ground-nesting birds, lapwing has suffered major declines over the last forty years due to the loss of wetland habitat and changes in farming practices. The bird is now red-listed on the Birds of Conservation Concern in Ireland and is a Northern Ireland priority species because of its decline, rarity and importance.

An increasingly rare breeding bird has returned to a Co Down fen this year, following restoration efforts by Ulster Wildlife to help bring nature back. Picture: Ulster Wildlife

Lapwing requires a mosaic of habitats to breed and prefers boggy open areas with bare ground or short vegetation, avoiding areas of dense cover.

Since 2018, Ulster Wildlife has been working with specialist contractors and the farmer to eliminate invasive species and scrub, such as rhododendron, from Lecale Fens, using amphibious machinery.

“In the past, this area was managed by grazing or burning to stop scrub taking over and drying out the fen but given climate concerns associated with peat burning and risks to livestock from deep water, we had to come up with new and innovative solutions,” said Mr Gray.

“Five years later and we’re thrilled to see our restoration efforts reap rewards for biodiversity with Lecale Fens moving towards a healthy condition again. This will have a knock-on effect on other wetland-loving wildlife too such as dragonflies, snipe and silver hook moth.

Mr Crea said he was delighted to see the lapwing back on his farm. “It’s brilliant to see these birds doing so well and we hope they come back again next year to breed.”

Ulster Wildlife is working with landowners across Northern Ireland to restore designated peatland sites along with large-scale peatland areas in need of restoration. The aim is to help bring back the rich diversity of species these sites once supported, as well as the host of benefits peatlands provide from flood prevention to carbon sequestration.

“With over 75 per cent of land in Northern Ireland farmed, it is vital that farmers and landowners are properly supported to help restore nature on a landscape scale with peatland sites, such as this, playing a vital role in helping to tackle the nature and climate crisis,” added Mr Gray.