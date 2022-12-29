A letter from Lord Benyon, Minister for Biosecurity, Marine and Rural Affairs at Defra, to the chair of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland Sub-Committee this week, confirmed the UK government’s decision to deliver enhanced SPS facilities in Northern Ireland, as required by the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

The letter outlines how the government is preparing to be able to deliver the red and green lane arrangements set out in the Bill.

“As set out in ‘Northern Ireland Protocol: the UK’s solution’ in July 2022, while the green lane will provide unique arrangements for internal UK trade under a new trusted trader scheme, red lane arrangements would mean that goods going to the EU would be subject to full EU checks and controls and full customs procedures,” it states.

UUP DAERA spokesperson, Tom Elliott MLA.

The letter continues: “The government’s plans for implementation of the red lane were rightly questioned by many Peers during the Bill’s Second Reading and at Committee Stage. The government’s position has always been that the arrangements in place for the red lane will require the enhancement of existing SPS facilities at points of entry in Northern Ireland.

“The necessary construction has not taken place to date owing to wider concerns about the Protocol’s implementation. However, acting to deliver these facilities is pivotal to securing a viable and sustainable way forward on the Protocol in relation to EU-destined goods.

“Delivery of these facilities is a devolved responsibility. However, in the absence of a Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly, it will now fall to the UK Government to take that work forward. In line with that responsibility, Defra will introduce the necessary statutory instrument and relevant guidance to underpin this early in 2023.”

Responding to the letter, Mr Elliott, UUP DAERA spokesperson, said: “In what appears to be UK appeasement of the EU to enhance checks at Northern Ireland ports, there is no indication of anything positive coming from the UK Protocol legislation that will resolve the issues of the Protocol in Northern Ireland. The UK Government seems to be giving whilst getting nothing in return.

“It is time that we were provided with information on the progress of the negotiations between the UK and EU to establish if there is anything positive for those transporting goods into Northern Ireland.”

He continued: “Many hauliers indicate that the paperwork associated with the Protocol is significantly adding to their workload and expense. There is nothing in this announcement to indicate that will be removed for ‘green lane’ goods, specifically those goods that remain in Northern Ireland.

