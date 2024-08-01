Enjoy eclectic events in Co Down across the month-long programme from Design and Crafts Council and Craft NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

August Craft Month, a month-long celebration of local craft across the island of Ireland, launches with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Co Down.

This year August Craft Month returns with a packed programme of over 400 events across all corners of the island. Events include; workshops, exhibitions, open studios and festivals to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft. With a whole range of crafts from ceramics to carving, glass to sewing available to be explored. There is something for everyone, of all ages, and all levels of expertise.

August Craft Month celebrates a rich craft heritage with artisans keeping ancient traditions alive and new talented makers bringing real vibrancy to the scene.

People can enjoy creative craft celebrations on their doorstep, as well as hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation. Led by Design and Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) and Craft NI, the annual celebration is once again part of an island-wide summer programme. This year also sees August Craft Month continue their long-term collaboration with Cork Craft and Design.

Local makers such as; Pat Wilson, Ruth Osborne and Christine Casey will all be involved in the celebrations and events, to name a few.

The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector. Below you will find just a few of the exciting events on offer in Down:

Creative Peninsula Twilight Market and Arts Night

Location: Ards Arts Centre, Town Hall, Conway Square, Newtownards

Price: Free

Date and Time: Friday 2 August at 4pm – 8pm

Join us for an evening of arts activity at Ards Arts Centre and a Twilight Market in Conway Square. Visit Creative Peninsula artists and makers who will be exhibiting, demonstrating, and selling their unique hand-crafted products in Conway Square for one-evening only. With a selection of ceramics, textiles, print, paintings and mixed media on offer and a drop-in area for children’s arts and craft activity provided by Boom! Studios.

Live music throughout the evening from the String Ninjas and Los Dramaticos and a selection of local artisan food, drinks and a bar will be available. Ards Arts Centre will also be full of artist demonstrations, so make sure to drop in and try your hand at some of the creative activity available like printing, pottery, basketry, or calligraphy, and enjoy watching artists at work demonstrating a variety of creative techniques.

Summer Wreath Workshop

Location: 2-6 Irish Street, Downpatrick

Price: £24

Date and Time: Tuesday 20 August at 1pm – 3.30pm

Add a touch of summer into your home by joining us to enjoy this fun and informative workshop. Participants will be provided with all materials needed to create a beautiful wreath or table centre piece. Choose from a variety of artificial flowers and foliage and add seasonal embellishments using wire. This method of wreath making is a great way to transform your home and can be adopted to suit the different seasons.

Heritage Craft Afternoon

Location: North Down Museum, Castle Park, Bangor

Price: Free

Date and Time: Sunday 4 August at 1pm – 4pm

Join us at North Down Museum for an afternoon showcasing traditional craft skills. Heritage crafts involve a significant degree of hand skill and play a vital role in preserving techniques and celebrating the creativity, history, and cultural richness of these traditional skills. Take this unique opportunity to interact with artists and makers who will be providing free demonstrations in heritage crafts throughout the afternoon with mosaics, stained glass, willow weaving, green woodwork and printing amongst others.

You can also explore the collection at North Down Museum, visit the Creative Peninsula exhibition and enjoy a coffee at Coffee Cure! Artists and makers demonstrating include: Ruth Osborne, Wee Yarn Designs, Kimberley Ladd, Simply Spun, Welig Crafts, Geraldine Cooper, Sarah Majury and Craig Sands

Craft NI and Design and Crafts Council Ireland have come together to deliver this important initiative.

For the first time ever, you can use the August Craft Month interactive map on the augustcraftmonth.org website to find the closest events happening in your local community.

For the full island-wide programme, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.

For more information, and to get a feel for the craft events near you and across Ireland, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.