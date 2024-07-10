Enjoy free summer Sunday music in beautiful parks during July and August.

THIS summer immerse yourself in the vibrant sounds of local bands and musicians as Summer Sunday Music returns to Antrim Castle Gardens, Sixmilewater Park in Ballyclare, and Jordanstown Loughshore Park.

From July 21 to August 25, every Sunday from 2pm-4pm, these parks will host a diverse range of musical genres, including Jazz, Blues, Accordion, Pipe, Silver, and Brass bands, promising to get everyone's toes tapping.

Event schedule – Antrim Castle Gardens: July 21, Ballyduff Silver Band; July 28, Double Trouble; August 4, Copper Blue; August 11, Sir George White Memorial Band; August 18, Blues Taxi; August 25, Johnston Star Flute Band.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballyclare Sixmilewater Park: July 21, Killyglen Accordion Orchestra; July 28, Laganvale Metal Technology Band; August 4, Third Carrickfergus; August 11, Ballyclare Victoria Flute Band; August 18, Ballyduff Silver Band; August 25, Kellswater Flute Band.

Jordanstown Loughshore Park: July 21, Sticks & Picks; July 28, Ballyclare Victoria Flute Band; August 4, Star of Knockagh Accordion; August 11, The Rogues; August 18, Conor Taggart; August 25, CWA Brass Band.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Neil Kelly commented: “Summer Sunday Music is a great event for all to enjoy. This year’s programme showcases the talents of contemporary artists and local bands whilst giving you the perfect excuse to enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon at one of our borough’s magnificent parks.”

This is an outdoor event, so please dress appropriately. In the event of severe wind or rain, the event will be cancelled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For further information and directions to the venues, please contact 0300 123 7788 or email [email protected]