Employers For Childcare, meanwhile, is inviting parents interested in learning more about the childcare and other benefits they are entitled to at an information session at the Strabane Library on Wednesday, January 17, from 10am to 2pm.A Family Benefits Advisor from Employers For Childcare will be in attendance to give free, confidential and impartial advice to parents and carers covering all areas of benefits and help towards the cost of registered childcare.A spokesperson for Employers For Childcare said the event is a useful way for working parents, or those considering moving into work, to learn more about their own personal eligibility for support.“Many people don’t realise that even if they are working they may still be entitled to financial help,” he said.“Whether it’s a first-time parent wanting to know what support is available, someone considering altering their hours of work or a family member living with a disability or additional needs, the advisor will be available to work out what is best for each individual circumstances.”The advisor will carry out benefit entitlement checks to ensure you are aware of all the financial support people are entitled to and how to apply for it.The benefits covered include, but are not limited to, Universal Credit, Tax-Free Childcare, Tax Credits, Income Support, Housing Benefit, disability benefits, etc.As many households are receiving notification of having to move from their existing benefits to Universal Credit, the advisor can also check how making a claim for Universal Credit could affect household entitlement.The Strabane Library is on Railway Street, Strabane, BT82 8EF.For more information on childcare and parental benefits visit www.employersforchildcare.org or email [email protected]