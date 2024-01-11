Enniskillen based artist’s exhibition in Ardhowen
and live on Freeview channel 276
‘Natures Glory’ showcases a range of mediums specialising in landscapes and seascapes. Alan is a member of the East Anglia Artists Association, Norwich Artists Association and past Chairman of the Wisbech Art Club. He studied under the great landscape artists Edward Seago, Edward Wesson and Ian King.
The exhibition is currently open and will run until January 24.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All works exhibited will be for sale with a donation of all sales going to MacMillan Nurses.
Please note, that there is limited physical accessibility as access to the display area is via staircase only.
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to supporting access to arts, culture and heritage as they are key elements of community life. Facilitating opportunities to showcase works by local and visiting artists within its venues, such as this exhibition, contributes to the achievement of this.
For further information on the exhibition or events and activities at the Ardhowen please visit the website at www.ardhowen.com, telephone 028 6632 5440 or email [email protected]
Advertisement
Advertisement
Employers For Childcare, meanwhile, is inviting parents interested in learning more about the childcare and other benefits they are entitled to at an information session at the Strabane Library on Wednesday, January 17, from 10am to 2pm.A Family Benefits Advisor from Employers For Childcare will be in attendance to give free, confidential and impartial advice to parents and carers covering all areas of benefits and help towards the cost of registered childcare.A spokesperson for Employers For Childcare said the event is a useful way for working parents, or those considering moving into work, to learn more about their own personal eligibility for support.“Many people don’t realise that even if they are working they may still be entitled to financial help,” he said.“Whether it’s a first-time parent wanting to know what support is available, someone considering altering their hours of work or a family member living with a disability or additional needs, the advisor will be available to work out what is best for each individual circumstances.”The advisor will carry out benefit entitlement checks to ensure you are aware of all the financial support people are entitled to and how to apply for it.The benefits covered include, but are not limited to, Universal Credit, Tax-Free Childcare, Tax Credits, Income Support, Housing Benefit, disability benefits, etc.As many households are receiving notification of having to move from their existing benefits to Universal Credit, the advisor can also check how making a claim for Universal Credit could affect household entitlement.The Strabane Library is on Railway Street, Strabane, BT82 8EF.For more information on childcare and parental benefits visit www.employersforchildcare.org or email [email protected]