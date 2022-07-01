Ensure safety is a priority this summer says LMC

LMC chief executive, Ian Stevenson, explained: “For many farm families the home is a central aspect of the farm business, commonly used as an office or meeting space and typically located within walking distance of the farmyard.

“During the summer months children will spend more time at home, and weather permitting outdoors and on the farm.”

He continued: “The summer season is normally a busy one on farm with slurry spreading, sowing and harvesting just some of the many tasks to be conducted.

“Heavy machinery and advances in technology have undoubtedly benefitted the agricultural industry, but such advances have heightened risks of accidents on farm.

“Enhancing farm safety-related practices has been a core LMC objective for many years.”

Recent reviews of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBLFQAS) have served to put a number of key safety-related practises at the very heart of the management standards expected of local cattle and sheep farmers.

Ian explained that, in addition to this, LMC is an affiliate member of the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP).

Through its multimedia farm safety campaign, ‘Stop and Think SAFE’, the partnership advises farmers to stop and think about the four main farm hazards: slurry, animals, falls and equipment (SAFE).

“There is a clear need to protect the health and safety of children and farm workers and I would encourage all farmers to stop and think SAFE before conducting any job,” Ian added.

“If children are in the farmyard risk assess their presence too. Children are naturally inquisitive about their surroundings and, while we are keen to encourage children to learn about agriculture, we are also mindful that farmyards are workplaces and present many dangers.

“Talk to children and educate them about farm animals and machinery in the yard.

“Reinforce to children of all ages that the farmyard is not a playground and that carelessness causes accidents and injury.”

With the increased movement of farm machinery at this time of year, Ian is appealing to farmers to follow safety guidance and regulations.

He said: “There is an acceptance on many farms that children will be safe enough driving machinery if they are off-road and on their own farms. This is a myth.

“Allowing children to drive and operate machines that they are neither licensed nor insured to be in control of is simply asking for trouble.

“Machinery, equipment, animals and substances are just a few of the more obvious farmyard hazards.