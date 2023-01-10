Ensure your photo ID is ready for £600 Energy Bill Support Scheme roll out

Welcoming the progress of the Energy Bill Support Scheme, the DUP’s Carla Lockhart said: “The government has now confirmed that vouchers will start to arrive from the 16 January for those on keypad accounts, with delivery staggered over a four-week period.

“This is a welcome step forward in the roll out of this much-needed scheme.

“Upon receipt of the voucher, this will need to be taken to the Post Office along with a valid photo ID and proof of address.

MP Carla Lockhart has encouraged those on keypad electricity accounts to make sure they have up to date photographic ID, to ensure they can avail of the Government support payment.

“I would encourage everyone to check that they have valid photo ID, as securing this can take time and the cut off for using the voucher is 31 March. My office can assist with securing an electoral ID card for anyone requiring a valid photo ID.

“For those who pay for their energy via direct debit, the payment will be made directly into the account holders bank account. This is also anticipated to happen over the next number of weeks.

“If anyone has any queries in relation to the £600 payment scheme, I would encourage them to get in touch with my office and we will be only too happy to advise.

“I have championed this scheme at Westminster, and am pleased that the delays in issuing payments is now reaching an end, and householders will soon receive this money. It is incumbent on the government to now look at extending the energy price cap, and I am lobbying Treasury and BEIS in this regard.”