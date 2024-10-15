Entire stock of major Lincolnshire farm machinery dealership goes under hammer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The entire remaining stock of the Burdens Group, the major Lincolnshire agricultural machinery dealership that went into administration after hitting financial difficulties, is going under the hammer in an auction that ends on Thursday.

Insolvency specialists were appointed in August to handle the winding up of the 52-year- old firm that had depots in Sutterton, North Kyme, Louth and Brigg.

Joint administrators Gareth Rusling and Robert Dymond of Begbies Traynor successfully achieved sales of both the North and South Lincolnshire parts of the group, saving almost 70 jobs. Louth and Brigg have been acquired by Malton-based Russells whilst Sutterton and North Kyme have been bought by Essex-based Ernest Doe and Sons.

As a result of the takeovers, both Russells and Ernest Doe will continue to service the needs of the Burdens customers in Lincolnshire.

Top lot in the sale, a New Holland tractor that's expected to make in excess of £50,000

Industrial auctioneers Eddisons have now been instructed to sell off machinery and equipment that was not included in the deals. It is going under the hammer in an online auction that is scheduled to close on Thursday (17th).

Eddisons director Paul Cooper said: “It’s a significant disposal. Burdens supplied an extensive range of both new and used farming and ground care machinery and equipment by a range of leading manufacturers including New Holland, Dalbo, Alpego and Amazone.

“The ground care machinery includes mowers from Jacobsen, Ransomes Ferris and Stiga as well as Cushman and Polaris utility vehicles.

“The farm machinery and equipment in the auction includes a tractor – a New Holland T7.210 Auto Command – that’s going to make in excess of £50,000, as well as some very good, ploughs, cultivators, toppers and the rest, serious pieces of kit that have been attracting considerable early interest.

One of two dozen ride-on mowers going under the hammer

“We’ve also got a range of ancillary equipment – grain buckets, headstocks, tractor weights, that sort of thing.”

Paul added: “Burdens were also suppliers of specialist equipment for ground care – golf courses, playing fields, parks and the like – to buyers all over the country. There are two dozen ride on mowers in the auction.

“The mowers include a number that will be of interest to private buyers, as will other lots such as hedge trimmers, blowers, cutters, etc.”

Paul said: “The auction is attracting interest from all over the country and indeed even further afield. We’ve had enquiries from Ireland and, believe it or not, from as far away as Uganda. Other recent auctions of this type that we have staged have produced bidding – and sales - from all over the world.”

The auction catalogue is available at auctions.eddisons.com/auctions.

The viewing sessions are by appointment at the four Burdens Group sites on Wednesday 16th October. The online auction is scheduled to end at 1pm on Thursday 17th October.