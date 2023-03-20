Alongside farming’s core sectors – dairy, beef, sheep, arable and contracting – there is also recognition in other valued groups such as family farms, students, new entrants, agri-tech and the huge number of farm diversifications, which are now so crucial to many businesses.

The awards also welcome nominations of businesses which have introduced positive changes whether that be embracing technology, streamlining production and efficiency, educating the public about food provenance or revamping their business models through diversification.

Sophie Throup, Morrisons Head of Agriculture, Fisheries and Sustainable Sourcing, commented: “As long-term supporters of British farming, we want to thank farmers across the country for the work they continue to do in these challenging times.

Entries and nominations are now open for the 2023 British Farming Awards.

“We want to support the recognition of the effort, care, innovation and skills British farmers put into making and providing food we are all proud of.”

Olivia Midgley, Editor of Farmers Guardian, added: “We know the UK is home to some of the best and brightest farming talent in the world. From its rich history in technology and innovation, its place in feeding an ever-growing population and, of course, nurturing our natural world – there are infinite reasons to be proud of.

“That is why we believe our British Farming Awards are so important and to enjoy our world-class industry and the people behind it who make it tick and go that extra mile.”

For more information on applying or to nominate an individual visit www.britishfarmingawards.co.uk