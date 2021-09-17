Entries open for school teams

The format has been updated for the start of the new academic school year to ensure ease of supervision by teachers and ease of participation alongside GCSE studies.

The competition offers the chance to win great prizes – including a mini-herd of Angus cross calves to rear worth c.£3,500 and a three-day study tour with ABP. But it will complete within a shorter timeframe and events will take place outside term-time.

“In view of the disruption that schools have faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, we have worked with educators to streamline the competition. It is aligned more closely to learning outcomes of a range of GCSE subjects to support attainment. It continues to offer teenagers a unique work experience of beef production from farm to fork and complements their studies in a ‘learning-by-doing’ way,” explained Charles Smith of the Northern Irish Angus Producer Group who co-ordinates the competition on behalf of ABP. “Our main events, such as the exhibition and training will take place during mid-term breaks.”

The teams that reach the final stage of the Challenge will be assigned a Mentor from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise to support their work on research assignments.

“It is our hope that the complimentary study tour with ABP and the professional training in communication and presentation skills can take place face-to-face in 2022. The programme will complete within one year leaving the winners free to concentrate on their Year 12 examinations,” continued Charles Smith.

Entry to the ABP Angus Youth Challenge is by way of a short video submission followed by an online interview. A selection of entrants will be invited to take part in an exhibition-style event during the Halloween break. An independent panel will judge the teams and their displays to determine which go through to the finalist programme and win the prizes. An overall winning team will win £1,000 for their club/society or school.

Commenting on ABP’s commitment to this initiative, the Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland, George Mullan said: “The ABP Angus Youth Challenge connects with young people at an important stage of their education. We want to inspire them to work in our sector. We have seen how young people benefit from this experience and we invite more to access the opportunity it presents.”

Castle Tower School Ballymena; Cross and Passion College Ballycastle; Ballymena Academy; Magherafelt High School and Omagh Academy will complete the finalist programme at the end of this year. Meanwhile Dalriada School Ballymoney; Cookstown High School; Friends’ School Lisburn and St Kevin’s College Lisnaskea entered the finalist programme in June 2021.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is open to teams of 2-4 individuals from schools, clubs, societies or a group of friends. Entrants do not have to live on a farm or be part of a farming family to take part. ABP will assist finalists in the provision of a suitable farm.

Enter at: ABP Angus Youth Challenge. Closing date for receipt of entries is 27th September 2021.