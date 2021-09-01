Environmental focus at the core of Love Lamb Week 2021, says UFU

Left to right, Nigel McLaughlin UFU hill farming chair, Lauren Patterson Livestock and Meat Commission marketing and communications manager and Pat McKay UFU beef and lamb chair

In similarity to previous years, the UFU will be teaming up with the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) to promote the importance of lamb production in Northern Ireland (NI) and the nutritional benefits of consuming the red meat product.

UFU beef and lamb chair Pat McKay said: “Raising awareness of sustainable sheep farming that supports the environment and the health benefits of including local lamb produced to world leading standards in our diet, is more important than ever.

“Particularly with the increasing pressure that is being placed on the sector in relation to climate change. Sheep farming, like all other agriculture sectors, is part of the climate change solution.

“Through informative, interactive social media posts and an Instagram takeover by UFU member Alastair Armstrong of Leam Livestock, we’re going to clearly demonstrate why sheep production is a key part of maintaining our NI landscape, and a major contributor to the local community and wider NI economy.”

UFU hill farming chair Nigel McLaughlin said: “Our NI scenery is renowned across the world and sheep farmers are one of the reasons as to why our green landscape looks the way that it does.

“We have a lot of hill ground across NI and sheep production is one of very few farming commodities that is sustainable in the uplands.

“No product is greener or more environmentally friendly than sheep bred on the hills and finished on lowland pastures.

“Our lamb is produced to the highest standards in the world, has a short supply chain and is a prime example of the very best of NI produce.

“Love Lamb Week is a great opportunity to focus on all the positives of lamb production from beginning to end.”

Livestock and Meat Commission marketing and communications manager Lauren Patterson said: “Love Lamb Week provides the industry with a prime opportunity to come together and promote NI Farm Quality Assured lamb. Our lamb is world class, packed with nutrients and is a taste sensation that can be enjoyed at any time of the year.

“The Love Lamb Week initiative has come at a pivotal time this year with the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference and is providing an important opportunity for the industry to lead the conversation about our sustainable and eco-conscious production systems.

“It is important that the industry supports and engages with the initiative to ensure lambs brilliance can be demonstrated to the greatest number of consumers.

“LMC will be adding to our year-long lamb marketing activity by teaming up with U105 to encourage listeners to try lamb throughout Love Lamb Week, as well as launching a host of new lamb assets on our social media channels as part of the Good Honest Food campaign staring local chef James Devine.