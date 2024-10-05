Eradicating bTB: the use of vaccines may not be that straightforward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The export arm of the UK and Irish dairy industries could find themselves on the horns of a dilemma if the Department of Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) pushes ahead with its proposed introduction a bovine tuberculosis (bTB) vaccination policy for cattle, writes Richard Halleron.

This is because many countries around the world will not accept dairy and beef products from regions where any form of bTB vaccination is practised, for fear of actually importing the disease itself.

The UK and Ireland are outliers where the disease is concerned. The endemic levels of bTB found across the two islands are not mirrored in most other countries.

North of Ireland Veterinary Association

Former Stormont agriculture committee chairman, Tom Elliott. (Pic: Freelance)

The issues pertaining to the development of an effective TB vaccine – targeting both cattle and badgers- was discussed in detail at the recent North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) 2024 annual conference.

Dr. Sam Strain is chief executive for Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland (AHWNI). He explained that, where badgers are concerned, a form of BCG vaccine is at the centre of current discussion, adding: “It can be used therapeutically. However, this is only the case when used in animals that have not been infected with TB.

“The reality is that the population of badgers in Northern Ireland has an extraordinarily high level of TB within it.

“So the immediate use of any type of vaccine on badgers will, in all probability, have very little effect.

A report from Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer regarding future policy options, where the eradication of bTB is concerned, is expected over the coming weeks.

“To make vaccination work within a badger population will first require a significant reduction in the levels of TB that already exist.

“However, the ultimate use of a vaccine on badgers is the direction of travel now being taken by most jurisdictions where TB is a major issue.”

Turning to the potential use of a vaccine within cattle populations, Dr Strain indicated that the use of a BCG vaccine will lead to a cross reaction with the current skin test.

He further explained: “Simply going in with a vaccine right now will generate lots of false positives when cattle are tested.

“Work already underway in England is looking at the development of a DIVA skin test for bTB. This comprises a cocktail of antigens that are specific to TB but not in the BCG.

“I am not party to all the results of this work up to this point. However, the test must overcome a number of hurdles.

“First of all it must be effective in detecting TB infection in cattle, at least to the levels that can be obtained courtesy of the current skin test.

“DIVA must also deliver a very low number of false positives. It must be very specific.”

According to the AHWNI representative, any new bTB test must also be accepted at a legislative level.

“And this will be an extremely difficult hurdle to overcome,” he stressed.

Global Burden of Animal Disease

Professor Jonathan Rushton, from Liverpool University, also spoke at the conference. He heads up the Global Burden of Animal Diseases (GBADs) programme, developed in collaboration with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

Courtesy of his presentation, Professor Rushton referred to what he defined as the UK’s obsession with the control of bTB and suggested that the use of the DIVA test, in tandem with a vaccination programme had merit.

He explained: “We often tend to get lost in killing animals whereas we should be focussed on getting rid of the pathogen

“So, if we are really interested in the issue of BTB eradication as a public health issue, then the use of an imperfect vaccine has merit, even if we can’t carry out a DIVA test.

“However, this approach will entail the application of a new mindset amongst all the relevant parties.”

Rushton then drew a parallel with a heated debate that took place a number of years ago on the use avian flu vaccination.

He commented: “Those in favour of a vaccination policy took the view that such an approach would reduce pathogen levels in the environment.

The Liverpool University academic also addressed the trade related-issues, concerneding the use of a BTB vaccine on cattle.

He said: “It depends on who you want to trade with. The issue of the UK being outside of the European Union comes into play at one level.

“But there are countries willing to accept food products from regions of the word where specific animal health problems exist.

“Indonesia’s continued acceptance of beef from India, where foot and mouth disease remains prevalent, is a case in point.”

Last year, India exported US$307.21 million worth of meat and edible meat offal to Indonesia.

India is the second largest meat exporter in the world and Indonesia is the fourth largest export destination for Indian buffalo meat.

Harper and Keel Veterinary School

Professor Philip Robinson, currently conducting research in veterinary public health at Harper and Keele Vet School, highlighted the need for agriculture to learn from the past in terms of how it dealt with bTB eradication today.

He said: “We have already seen the quite extensive use of the BCG vaccine within badger populations in both Great Britain and the South of Ireland.

“But when it comes to the use of the vaccine in cattle, a degree of caution is required.

“The science involved is extremely complex and, in reality, it will take a number of years before all the issues involved are fully ironed out.

“But what does concern me most are the supply chain implications.”

Professor Robinson continued: “In reality we would be putting an attenuated form of Mycobacterium bovis out into the supply chain.

“And there may well be market and social acceptability issues coming into play if such a development was to be considered.

Professor Robinson confirmed that the uptake of the BCG vaccine had slowed down significantly, where human populations are concerned.

“For the most part it has worked well. However, research work is continuing to develop an alternative TB vaccine for use within human medicine.

He concluded: “When it comes to the eradication of TB in cattle, the veterinary profession and farmers must look back on what was achieved in the past and learn from the4se processes.

“For example, historically farmers would have known that keeping cattle out of certain fields significantly reduced the prevalence of TB within their herds.

“This type of thinking is as relevant today as it was back then.”

Stormont Agriculture Committee

Former Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) Committee chairman, Tom Elliott, has transitioned to his new, full-time role in the House of Lords.

However, he is fully aware of the challenges that confront his former colleagues at Stormont.

“Making progress with regard to the development of an effective bovine tuberculosis eradication strategy is critically important,” he stressed.

“And the forthcoming report from the DAERA Chief Veterinary Officer will be critically important in this regard.”

Elliott has noted the decision by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) not to renew badger culling licences in England and Wales.

He added: “Agriculture is a devolved matter. We have never had a wildlife cull implemented in Northern Ireland.

“There is strong evidence to suggest that badgers are a core issue where the transmission of bovine tuberculosis is concerned.”

The Badger Trust

A new report from the Badger Trust brings together evidence around bovine TB (bTB) spread and attempted control over the last fifty years. It is entitled: 'Tackling Bovine TB Together: Towards Sustainable, Scientific and Effective bTB Solutions'.

According to the authors, the publication is a significant attempt to get a collaborative way forward in dealing with the damaging disease of bTB in the most effective way possible.

The new approach is rooted in looking at the evidence to get a policy framework and measures that reduce the impact of bTB on cattle and other animals throughout Great Britain.

It contains recommendations that would bring new thinking to bear in bothtackling the disease and protecting our natural world.

Peter Hambly, Executive Director of Badger Trust, said: “The badger cull is costly in terms of money wasted by government and the farming industry and costly in terms of the impact on nature, ecology, and on the largest carnivore left in Britain.

“It is a cost the evidence shows is wasted and becomes a distraction to effective policymaking. It is also divisive when we need collaboration to take forward the fight against bTB.”

He added: “Bovine tuberculosis has been a heavily polarised and emotive issue, and Badger Trust hopes that this report will be another step forward in working together to tackle this disease with stakeholders from all sides of the conversation, including, but not limited to, the devolved governments, farmers, veterinarians, and nature-based organisations.”

Hambly concluded: “We must collectively work together to achieve a future free from bTB, where native wildlife and farming practices can co-exist sustainably.

“The cattle-versus-badger rhetoric has gone on for too long as a divisive distraction to the complex issues behind the disease and the lack of policies and leadership in place. Only by bridging the gap in narratives around bTB will we find solutions to tackling bTB together.”

The report primarily assesses the measures that have been taken in England to control bTB over recent years. These include a badger cull in specific areas.

Its recommendations include a proposal for policymakers to make a unified effort to tackle bTB. This would include adopting a non-cull strategy towards badgers.

The report also calls for the urgent establishment of a cross-sector coalition group that includes vets, the farming industry, Non Governmental Organisation (NGOs) and other relevant stakeholders.

Part of the new body’s role would be to dispel seeming inaccurate information regarding bTB risk pathways and the most effective best-practice disease prevention strategies.

The use of bTB vaccines is also highlighted as an integral part of future bTB control strategies.

In conclusion

Irrespective of its recommendations, there is very little prospect of a buy-in from farmers if the issue of tuberculosis control measures in wildlife is not actively addressed.

Farmers had previously committed to funding a £1M annual budget, which would pay for a strategic badger cull in Northern Ireland.