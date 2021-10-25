Established coarse fishing business with a price tag of £1,250,000 could be yours

The stunning view at Newbridge Lakes.

Newbridge Lakes is an established coarse fishing business, set in over 52 acres of woodland with an impressive lakeside eco-house that was constructed in 2010.

There are three coarse fishing lakes, stock ponds, outbuildings and house included.

Plus, there is planning permission for a 20-pitch touring caravan site, a log cabin and construction of two match fishing ponds.

There is a guide price of £1,250,000 for Newbridge Lakes.

Newbridge Lakes is located south of Burstwick, approximately 10 miles from Hull, and is on the site of a former gravel pit, dating back to the early 1800s.

Extending to 7.1 acres and reaching depths of 20ft in places, this attractive and mature lake is surrounded by a wonderful woodland belt and is highly populated with lilies.

The other two lakes extend to approximately 0.66 and 0.86 acres and are filled with a number of specimen carp, including common, mirror, F1, green and golden tench, bream, roach, rudd and perch – many of which are over 20lbs.

The fantastic lifestyle property was built by the current owners and featured on BBC’s ‘To Build or Not to Build’.

Built to a high specification on a steel frame, it is of block and timber construction and clad in Siberian Larch.

As a result of the highly insulated timber frame and MVHR heat exchange system, Newbridge Lodge requires around a third of the energy that would be required to heat a property of a similar size, built by standard construction.

Newbridge Lodge has an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room with a large balcony, ideal for entertaining, a spacious sitting room, office and cinema room.

There are four bedrooms, and the master suite has the added benefit of a balcony, offering unrivalled elevated views of the lake and grounds.

Pre-application advice has been submitted to the local authority to explore the potential of the site for holiday accommodation, in particular for lodges and glamping pods.