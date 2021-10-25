Established coarse fishing business with a price tag of £1,250,000 could be yours
One of the premier fisheries in the north of England could be yours for £1,250,000.
Newbridge Lakes is an established coarse fishing business, set in over 52 acres of woodland with an impressive lakeside eco-house that was constructed in 2010.
There are three coarse fishing lakes, stock ponds, outbuildings and house included.
Plus, there is planning permission for a 20-pitch touring caravan site, a log cabin and construction of two match fishing ponds.
Newbridge Lakes is located south of Burstwick, approximately 10 miles from Hull, and is on the site of a former gravel pit, dating back to the early 1800s.
Extending to 7.1 acres and reaching depths of 20ft in places, this attractive and mature lake is surrounded by a wonderful woodland belt and is highly populated with lilies.
The other two lakes extend to approximately 0.66 and 0.86 acres and are filled with a number of specimen carp, including common, mirror, F1, green and golden tench, bream, roach, rudd and perch – many of which are over 20lbs.
The fantastic lifestyle property was built by the current owners and featured on BBC’s ‘To Build or Not to Build’.
Built to a high specification on a steel frame, it is of block and timber construction and clad in Siberian Larch.
As a result of the highly insulated timber frame and MVHR heat exchange system, Newbridge Lodge requires around a third of the energy that would be required to heat a property of a similar size, built by standard construction.
Newbridge Lodge has an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room with a large balcony, ideal for entertaining, a spacious sitting room, office and cinema room.
There are four bedrooms, and the master suite has the added benefit of a balcony, offering unrivalled elevated views of the lake and grounds.
Pre-application advice has been submitted to the local authority to explore the potential of the site for holiday accommodation, in particular for lodges and glamping pods.
It is on the market with Fenn Wright’s Water & Leisure division with a guide price of £1,250,000.