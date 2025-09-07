EU noose tightens again - now on potato importers, says Allister

TUV leader Jim Allister has hit out at the “considerable cost” being imposed upon Northern Ireland merchants when importing potatoes from Great Britain.

Mr Allister said: “Part of the salesmanship over the divisive Protocol was that consumers would be protected by guarantees of our place in the UK internal market. Indeed an Act by the name of the ‘Internal Market Act 2020’ was passed with section 46 supposedly protecting Northern Ireland’s position.

“Then, to soften the blow of what in truth was our separation from the U.K. internal market various financial support measures were introduced, including a Movement Assistance Scheme which took care of inspection fees arising on foot of EU demands on the bringing of supplies like potatoes from GB to NI.

“This Assistance Scheme was provided for under The Plant Health etc (Misc Fees) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021.

“However, recently the Labour Government, deliberately and consciously, let these regulations expire by failing to renew them. The result is that since 1 July 2025 potato growers or merchants shipping potatoes from GB to NI must pay excessive inspection fees and the cost of phytosanitary certificates, adding significantly to the cost of the shipment.

“To maintain supplies the recipient merchant in NI is having this charge passed on to them.

“The inspection fee is £127.60 per time and each certificate is £25.52. So, the added cost is considerable,” the North Antrim MP continued.

“EU rules require border fees to be paid by the exporter and it is probably this rule which lies behind the government ceasing to cover the costs and leaving NI traders and consumers to bear the extra costs. Such is the outworking of NI having been left behind as an EU colony.

“I am pursuing with government their abandonment of the Movement Assistance Scheme and resulting betrayal of the assurances of our place in the UK internal market being protected,” Mr Allister added.