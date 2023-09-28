Euro Auctions to conduct fleet renewal sale for Hilliard Civil Engineering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in 1995 by Matt Hilliard Snr, and now run by brother and sister, Matt and Kerry, Hilliard Civil Engineering has grown to become one of the leading independent groundworks and civil engineering contractors in the Midlands area.

Having secured a new deal to restock the fleet, the directors of Hilliard Civil Engineering have instructed Euro Auctions to conduct a one-day disposal sale, on 19th October, in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, to make space for the new inventory.

This sale has an exceptional inventory of well-maintained, late machinery in excellent condition and comprises of a large range of 13-t and 20-t excavators, mainly Hyundai and Hitachi, with a good number of Kubota Minis/6-ton machines, Thwaites and JCB cabbed site dumpers and Bomag and JCB rollers.

Notable machines in this sale include: 2023, Hyundai HX140L, multiple machines available; 2022, Hyundai HX300AL, multiple machines available; 2021, Hyundai HX210AL, multiple machines available; 2021, Hitachi ZX33U-6, multiple machines available, 2017-2020, Hitachi ZX130LCN-6, multiple machines available, 2022, Sany SY50U, multiple machines available, 2023, JCB 86c-2 and 2023, JCB 502-2.

A standout machine in the sale is a 2015 Bell B25E in great condition with just 5,200 hours. Additionally, over 20 commercial vehicles, mainly Ford Transit Customs and Connects, are also included along with a variety of tools and miscellaneous equipment.

Matt Wood, Euro Auctions sales manager, said: “There are some very attractive late, low hours machines on offer at this sale, with many under a year old, so I anticipate great interest. I’m expecting buyers to go after multiple machines, so good is the stock in this sale. I have known Matt and Kerry Hilliard for many years, and I’m pleased that Euro Auctions are able to help with this stock rotation, enabling them to get new equipment into their business. For more information, to see the entire catalogue of lots, or to register for this sale please visit www.euroauctions.com.”

Director, Matt Hilliard, said: “Since 2012 we have been working hard to deliver cost-effective and reliable groundworks service to all our customers, priding ourselves on our excellent relationship with our commercial clients, suppliers and staff. We work closely with each customer to ensure a smooth project from the outset, realising the importance of dependable service delivery and client satisfaction. With the new fleet deal Euro Auctions are helping us move to the next step of our development providing an easy solution to replacing large volumes of equipment.”

Sale date, 19th October. Viewing days, 16th-18th October. Sale address: West Hallam Industrial, Estate, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, DE7 6HE.

To register for this sale contact Euro Auctions direct as follows: Telephone +44 (0) 2882 898262, email: [email protected] and web: www.euroauctions.com.

Upcoming auctions

Upcoming sales schedule from Euro Auctions (Global) and Yoder and Frey (USA): Euro Auctions, Dromore, UK, 13th-14th October; Euro Auctions, Zaragoza, Spain, 17th October; Yoder and Frey Florida, USA, 1st November and Euro Auctions, Brisbane, Australia 16th November.

