Euro Auctions to conduct sale for Parker Plant Hire Ltd

The entire fleet of construction plant and agricultural machinery is to be sold at a one-day, unreserved auction, at the business’s premises in Llanelli, South Wales on Tuesday 13th September 2022. Over 500 lots, ranging from 2007 to 2020 will go under the hammer and will include multiple machines including:

Excavators - Doosan, JCB, Volvo and Takeuchi

Dumpers - Yammar (tracked, 11t), Takeuchi, Morooka, JCB – articulated, NC swivel (including 3t, 6t, 9t, 10t), Barford, Wacker Newson, Thwaites (6t swivel-high tip)

Telehandlers - JCB and Manitou

Rollers - Bomag

Tractors -New Holland and Massey Ferguson

Forklifts -Multiple counterbalance diesel, electric and gas machines

Jung Heinrich, CAT, Mitsubishi

In addition, there will be a good compliment of trailers, excavator attachments, small tools, lighting towers, sweepers, breakers, compressors, generators, and various size water and fuel bowsers.

To see the full inventory, please visit the Euro Auctions website www.euroauctions.com.

Director, Charlie Perry explains the reason for the sale, said: “The decision that my co-director, Barry Williams, and I have taken to sell the plant and associated equipment from our construction and agricultural machinery business is part of a strategic plan to grow the portable accommodation and welfare business both in Llanelli and at our new depot in Reading. Our investment will include new towable and static welfare cabins, new anti-vandal cabins, stores, and toilets, as well as introducing new generator technology and renewable energy systems to power all our cabins, plus updating the delivery fleet. The staff within the business will remain in post, and that dedicated team will remain at the Llanelli and Reading depot and be instrumental in the continued development of the business.”

David Betts, of Euro Auctions and manager of this sale said: “I have known Parker Plant Hire and its associated business for many years. The inventory for this sale is bound to pique the interest of buyers in the contracting sectors, as on sale is a good solid compliment of well-maintained equipment. With equipment ranging from 2007 to 2019 plate machines and in excellent overall condition, this sale will draw much attention from bidders looking to re-stock their own businesses, as well as buyers of single items, so this sale will have something for everyone.”

Contact Parker Plant Hire Ltd – 01554 772431 or [email protected]

Sale date - 13th September

Viewing day - 12th September

Sale address - Parker Plant Hire Ltd, Halfway, Glyncoed Terrace, Llanelli, SA15 1HQ

To register for this sale contact Euro Auctions direct as follows:

Tel : +44 (0) 2882 898262