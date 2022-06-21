Euro Auctions:strong prices achieved at the recent GB Digger Hire sale

It is not often that an inventory of stock as good as the consignment from GB Digger Hire, comes to the market.

On 25th May Euro Auctions disposed of an exceptional inventory that raised eyebrows with over 700 pieces of kit going under the hammer, with some of the best examples of 5t, 8t, 15t and 22t diggers on the market.

On the day, over 700 lots went under the hammer made up of various machines, attachments, buckets and ancillary items. The hammer for the sale was £4.8m with £2.7m coming from the floor, on the day, and £2.1m coming from online sales, with 45% of all lots bought secured through internet bidding.

With 889 bidders registered for this sale, 89% of all registrations placed their bids online via the Euro Auctions internet bidding platform. But it was the home market that ruled the day, with 627 bidders from the UK and 106 bidders from the Republic of Ireland bidding hardest. For this sale 25% of all bidders were new to Euro Auctions, showing the interest this sale generated. There were successful bidders from Europe, South America, Europe and the Middle East, but it was the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland that bid for and won over 75% of all lots.

Graham Byrne, founder of GB Digger Hire, said of the sale: “In the last 34 years we have amassed a lot of machines, equipment, attachment and various ancillaries

“A picture containing building, outdoor, power shovel, transport and now was the time to sell. With over 1/3 of our fleet for sale, there was a nervousness, however Euro Auctions did an amazing job and we were in very safe hands. I was delighted with the outcome of this sale.”

David Betts, of Euro Auctions, added: “This sale exceeded all our expectations. With predominantly 2016 to 2019 plate machines in excellent overall condition, we saw exceptional market interest in this sale from the home market, as well as from a global audience. I have dealt with GB Digger Hire since 2005, and the care and attention that this company has put into maintaining their equipment was evident, as all machines came off hire and went straight over the ramp, ready for sale and made good prices, proving that right now good, clean, well maintained and well-presented kit can, and does, command top money.”