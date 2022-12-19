This will ensure the continuity of supplies of veterinary medicinal products, in particular to Northern Ireland.

The commission recognises the key importance of veterinary medicines for food safety, animal health and welfare, and public health.

It has been "listening carefully” to the concerns expressed by relevant authorities and stakeholders – particularly those from Northern Ireland – in the area of veterinary medicines.

European Commission extends arrangements for veterinary medicines to 2025

The commission has, therefore, acted today to provide additional time to businesses to adapt their supply chains.

The UK’s decision to leave the EU means that EU pharmaceutical rules no longer apply in the UK.

Under the Protocol, these rules apply in Northern Ireland. This has created difficulties for many EU or Northern Ireland established operators which relied on the supply of veterinary medicinal products from or through parts of the UK, other than Northern Ireland.

To ensure the continuity of supply of veterinary medicinal products and allow operators sufficient time to adapt their supply chains, the commission adopted on 25 January 2021 a notice providing for flexibility in the application of EU rules until 31 December 2021.

