European Ploughing Championships: 2- 3 September

This year, the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association has the honour of hosting the European Ploughing Championships with top competitors from all over Europe.

There will be lots for all the family including horse ploughing exhibitions and trade stands, children’s entertainment, craft stalls and a vintage display among other attractions and will attract a large attendance.

Further details about the event are available on the facebook.com/niploughing.

NI Water will be joining colleagues in the Water Catchment Partnership on a display stand, adjacent to the Ulster Farmers’ Union display. It will be giving out free guidance on methods for spraying and best practice advice to protect our waterways from pesticide pollution. Staff can also help you with any queries about free weed-wiping projects or any of our other pesticide initiatives. If you have any queries relating to pesticides, whether on the farm or in your garden, please pop along and have a chat, they’d love to see you.

Note: The aim of the Water Catchment Partnership is to proactively work together to

reduce pesticide residuals in the water environment, with a particular focus in drinking water catchment areas.